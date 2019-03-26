Heifers sell to £1,320 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A seasonal entry of quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, March 25 met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,300 for a Limousin weighing 630kg.

Heifers sold to £1,320 for a Limousin 572kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,130 for a Limousin weighing 770kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Saler, 280kg at £665 = 2.38p.

Heifers – Limousin, 278kg at £630 = 2.27p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 444kg at £900 = 2.03p.

Heifers: Kilrea producer; Saler, 280kg at £665 = 2.38p; Saler, 232kg at £500 = 2.16p; Saler, 256kg at £565 = 2.21p; Saler, 252kg at £595 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer Limousin, 572kg at £950 = 1.66p; Limousin, 498kg at £855 = 1.72p; Kilrea producer Limousin, 408kg at £780 = 1.91p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 854kg at £1,430 = 1.67p; Hereford, 452kg at £790 = 1.75p; Hereford, 542kg at £975 = 1.80p; Belgian Blue, 558kg at £960 = 1.72p; Belgian Blue, 610kg at £1,075 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 450kg at £930 = 2.07p; Kilrea producer Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £640 = 1.71p; Kilrea producer Limousin, 290kg at £630 = 2.17p; Limousin, 278kg at £630 = 2.27p; Limousin, 296kg at £650 = 2.20p and Swatragh producer Charolais, 450kg at £850 = 1.89p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,050 = 2.10p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £900 = 2.03p; Kilrea producer Hereford, 652kg at £1,100 = 1.69p; Hereford, 554kg at £900 = 1.62p; Hereford, 650kg at £1,225 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 608kg at £1,125 = 1.85p; Kilrea producer Limousin, 384kg at £700 = 1.82p and Kilrea producer Limousin, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p.

Sheep

Fat hoggets to £102.50, fat ewes to £142.

A strong show of almost 1000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, March 23, 2019 which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 250 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £142.

Over 600 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £102.50 for 26kg.

A large show of breeders topped at £222 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Garvagh producer; 26kg at £102.50 = 3.94p; Desertmartin producer; 28kg at £100.50 = 3.59p; Desertmartin producer; 28g at £99.80 = 3.56p; Draperstown producer; 26.75kg at £99.80 = 3.73p; Maghera producer; 27.3kg at £99.50 = 3.64p; Draperstown producer; 27.8kg at £99.20 = 3.57p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £99.00 = 3.67p; Maghera producer; 28.4kg at £99.00 = 3.49p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £99.00 = 3.81p; Antrim producer; 25kg at £98.80 = 3.95p; Coleraine producer; 29kg at £98.20 = 3.39p and Coleraine producer; 27kg at £98.20 = 3.64p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 23.6kg at £96.00 = 4.07p; Coleraine producer; 22.6kg at £93.80 = 4.15p; Bellaghy producer; 23.5kg at £93.00 = 3.96p; Bellaghy producer; 21.5kg at £86.00 = 4.00p; Bellaghy producer; 19kg at £83.50 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 21kg at £91.00 = 4.33p; Moneymore producer; 20kg at £83.00 = 4.15p and Ballykelly producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p.

Lightweight lambs: Maghera producer; 17.4kg at £84.80 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 13kg at £56.50 = 4.35p; Stewartstown producer; 16.5kg at £76.20 = 4.62p and Claudy producer; 16kg at £57.00 = 3.56p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer; 1 ewe at £142; 1 ewe at £135; 1 ewe at £127 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £121.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

MARCH 2019 sponsor: Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.