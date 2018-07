Heifers sell to £1,335 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 480k cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 30th continued to sell in a strong demand for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

In the heifer ring 160 lots sold in a steady demand with heavy heifers selling from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos for a 556k Limousin at £1,280 from a Richhill farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 596k Limousin at £1,335 from an Armagh farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £212 per 100 kilos for 514k at £1,090 from a Downpatrick farmer.

All good quality Angus from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £249 per 100 kilos for 370k Charolais at £925 from a Downpatrick producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Richhill farmer 556k, £1,280, £230.00; Armagh farmer 596k, £1,335, £224.00; Collone farmer 550k, £1,220, £222.00; Collone farmer 530k, £1,170, £221.00; Forkhill farmer 584k, £1,270, £217.00; Forkhill farmer 550k, £1,180, £215.00; Collone farmer 528k, £1,130, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,240, £213.00 and Forkhill farmer 606k, £1,290, £213.00.

Middleweight heifers

Downpatrick farmer 372k, £925, £249.00; Keady farmer 348k, £840, £241.00; Keady farmer 360k, £840, £233.00; Armagh farmer 350k, £790, £225.00; Rathfriland farmer 396k, £875, £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 398k, £850, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 490k, £1,035, £211.00 and Lurgan farmer 470k, £975, £207.00.

BULLOCKS

160 bullocks sold in a steady trade.

Heavy bullocks from £200 to £234 per 100 kilos for 570k Charolais at £1,335 from a Portadown farmer.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £208 for 534k at £1,110 for a Lurgan farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold steadily from £200 to £234 for 440k Aberdeen Angus at £1,030 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £189 for 540k at £1,025 followed by £182 for 700k at £1,280 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 570k, £1,335, £234.00; Benburb farmer 590k, £1,270, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k, £1,270, £211.00; Loughgilly farmer 578k, £1,205, £208.00; Lurgan farmer 534k, £1,110, £208.00; Portadown farmer 588k, £1,205, £205.00; Banbridge farmer 504k, £1,030, £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k, £1,200, £204.00; Dromore farmer 560k, £1,140, £204.00 and Banbridge farmer 552k, £1,120, £203.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 440k, £1,030, £234.00; Castlewellan farmer 492k, £1,090 £222.00; Holywood farmer 394k, £880, £223.00; Dundonald farmer 362k, £800, £221.00; Poyntzpass farmer 464k, £980, £211.00; Lurgan farmer 492k, £1,030, £209.00; Castlewellan farmer 386k, £805, £209.00 and Castlewellan farmer 408k, £845, £207.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 542k, £1,025, £189.00; Stewartstown farmer 704k, £1,280, £182.00; Whitecross farmer 620k, £950, £153.00; Tynan farmer 538k, £810, £151.00; Whitecross farmer 580k, £865, £149.00 and Whitecross farmer 616k, £915, £149.00.

WEANLINGS

120 weanlings sold readily.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos for 290k at £730 for a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality males sold from £210 to £289 for 330k at £960 from a Portadown producer.

Male weanlings

Portadown farmer 332k, £960, £289.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £830, £261.00; Banbridge farmer 314k, £775, £247.00; Banbridge farmer 314k, £760, £242.00; Downpatrick farmer 320k, £750, £234.00; Dromore farmer 330k, £745, £226.00; Banbridge farmer 330k, £740, £224.00 and Castlewellan farmer 384k, £830, £216.00. Heifer weanlings

Banbridge farmer 292k, £730, £250.00; Banbridge farmer 282k, £700, £248.00; Annalong farmer 288k, £680, £236.00; Banbridge farmer 324k, £755, £233.00; Banbridge farmer 388k, £895, £231.00; Banbridge farmer 382k, £850, £223.00; Dromore farmer 338k, £735, £218.00 and Banbridge farmer 392k, £850, £217.00.

In the suckler ring good quality outfits sold at £1530, £1300, £1280, £1200.