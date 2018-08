Heifers sell to £1,345 at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 156 head last Monday night met with another fine trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,290, heifers sold to £1,345 and fat cows topped at £980.

STEERS

Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Charolais, 650kgs, £1,290, 640kgs, £1,285. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 350kgs, £750. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, Charolais, 340kgs, £805, 300kgs, £720. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,200. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,050. Adrian Nelson, Cookstown, Charolais, 380kgs, £790, 360kgs, £720. W J Bartlett, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £945, 370kgs, £785. Ray Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs, £1,260, 710kgs, £1,200, 740kgs, £1,185. Chas Kane, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,165. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 600kgs, £1,130, 560kgs, £1,000, 630kgs, £1,140. Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue, 450kgs, £895, 500kgs, £990, 480kgs, £945. T and D Caldwell, Ballymena, Fleckvieh, 600kgs, £1,200, 590kgs, £1,085. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,155, 620kgs, £1,120. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,080. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,020, 580kgs, £920, 640kgs, £1,000.

HEIFERS

Roy McIntyre, Rathkenny, 680kgs, £1,345. Matt Blair, Limavady, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,000, 630kgs, £1,195, 515kgs, £1,030, 480kgs, £930. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,050. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 390kgs, £855, 400kgs, £795, 400kgs, £800, 415kgs, £800. Matt Blair, Limavady, Limousin, 500kgs, £950, 490kgs, £915, 500kgs, £900, 490kgs, £915.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.