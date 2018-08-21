Heifers sell to £1,380 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 720 cattle in Markethill on Saturday, August 18th sold in a firmer trade throughout all rings.

Heifer ring: The 210 heifers returned a very firm trade with heavy heifers selling to a top of £236 per 100kg paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1,380 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £221 per 100kg for 520kg at £1,160.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £200 to £220 per 100kg.

Good quality midweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £226 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais at £1,015 from a Loughgall producer.

Light heifers sold from £200 to £237 for 340kg Charolais at £815 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by £231 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin at £855 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Heavy heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 584kg, £1,380, £236; 524kg, £1,160 £221; 530kg, £1,165, £220; Dromara farmer 548kg, £1,200, £219; Newtownhamilton farmer 542kg, £1,180, £218; 546kg, £1,180, £216; Markethill farmer 508kg, £1,090, £215; 540kg, £1,140, £211 and Armagh farmer 600kg, £1,250, £208.

Midweight heifers: Loughgall farmer 450kg, £1,015, £226; 466kg, £1,030, £221; Silverbridge farmer 402kg, £870, £216; Markethill farmer 402kg, £870, £216; Newry farmer 496kg, £1,045, £211; Banbridge farmer 474kg, £980, £207; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k, £965, £206 and Banbridge farmer 486k, £1,000, £206.

Lightweight heifers: Loughgall farmer 344kg, £815, £237; Derrynoose farmer 370kg, £855, £231; Jerretspass farmer 380kg, £870, £229; Derrynoose farmer 316kg, £720, £228; Jerretspass farmer 372kg, £820, £220 and Derrynoose farmer 332kg, £730, £220; 384kg, £840, £219.

Bullock ring: An increased entry of 270 bullocks sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Heavy bullocks sold to £218 per 100kg 590kg Limousin at £1,300 from a Hilltown producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £216 per 100kg for a 624kg at £1,345 from a Lurgan farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £200 to £215 per 100kg.

Good quality midweight steers sold from £200 to £241 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais at £1,065 from a Loughgall farmer followed by 410kg, £985 (240) from a Loughgall producer.

Good quality Fresian bullocks sold from £150 to £179 per 100kg for 570kg at £1,020 with a top price of £1,080 for 640kg (£168) from a Moira producer.

Heavy bullocks: Hilltown farmer 596kg, £1,300, £218; Lurgan farmer 624kg, £1,345, £216; Scarva farmer 546kg, £1,175, £215; Hilltown farmer 574kg, £1,235, £215; 604kg, £1,285, £213; Dromara farmer 594kg, £1,260, £212; Hilltown farmer 604kg, £1,280, £212; Castlewellan farmer 508kg, £1,075, £212 and Hilltown farmer 706kg, £1,490, £211.

Midweight bullocks: Loughgall farmer 442kg, £1,065, £241; 410kg, £985, £240; 470kg, £1,125, £239; Annaghmore farmer 422kg, £990, £235; 438kg, £1,020, £233; 480kg, £1,115, £232; Castlewellan farmer 460kg, £1,065, £232; Scarva farmer 436kg, £990, £227 and Castlewellan farmer 486kg, £1,085, £223.

Friesian bullocks: Dromore farmer 570kg, £1,020, £179; 540kg, £910, £169; Moira farmer 642kg, £1,080, £168; Dromore farmer 610kg, £830, £163; Armagh farmer 660kg, £1,050, £159 and Moira farmer 602kg, £915, £152; 580kg, £880, £152.

Weanling ring: Over 200 weanlings sold in one of the best ever trades with strong male weanlings in exceptionally good demand selling to a top of £289 per 100kg for 426kg at £1,230 from a Richhill farmer followed by £278 per 100kg for 414kg at £1,150 for a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £210 to £247 per 100kg.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £266 per 100kg for 216kg at £575 from a Moy farmer, followed by £255 per 100kg for 330kg at £850 from a Tandragee producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £245 per 100kg 310kg at £760 from a Annaghmore farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Richhill farmer 426kg, £1,230, £289; 414kg, £1,150, £278; 438kg, £1,080, £247; 434kg, £1,070, £247; Portadown farmer 406kg, £910, £224; Armagh farmer 424kg, £950, £224; Tandragee farmer 404kg, £880, £218; Kilkeel farmer 406kg, £870, £214 and Newtownhamilton farmer 404kg, £860, £213.

Light male weanlings: Portadown farmer 216kg, £575, £266; Warrenpoint farmer 292kg, £760, £260; Markethill farmer 334kg, £850, £255; Richhill farmer 372kg, £945, £254; Tandragee farmer 312kg, £790, £253; Gilford farmer 306kg, £770, £251; Warrenpoint farmer 326kg, £800, £245; Gilford farmer 324kg, £790, £243 and Banbridge farmer 322kg, £780, £242.

Heifer weanlings: Portadown farmer 310kg, £760, £245; Crossmaglen farmer 360kg, £840, £233; Richhill farmer 352kg, £810, £230; Armagh farmer 410kg, £935, £228; Portadown farmer 408kg, £885, £216; Armagh farmer 372kg, £850, £228; 384kg, £870, £226 and Markethill farmer 350kg, £770, £220.

Sucklers: Suckler outfits sold at £1,420, £1,370 and £1,220 with several more outfit from £1,000 to £1,200.