Heifers sell to £1,390 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of over 100 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 30th April 2018, which was met with a packed ringside of buyers and a flying trade for the stock on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,390 for a Charolais weighing 622kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,345 for a Charolais weighing 570kg.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £1,140 for a Limousin weighing 622kg.

Heifers: Stewartstown producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,145 = 2.10p; Limousin, 464kg at £900 = 1.94p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 602kg at £1,305 = 2.17p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,150 = 2.25p; Simmental, 510kg at £1,090 = 2.14p; Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 482kg at £935 = 1.94p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,230 = 2.39p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,135 = 2.03p; Simmental, 506kg at £870 = 1.72p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,180 = 2.50p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,110 = 2.44p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,330 = 3.15p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,195 = 2.89p; Charolais, 622kg at £1,390 = 2.23p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 606kg at £1,180 = 1.95p; Limousin, 618kg at £1,235 = 2.00p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 318kg at £690 = 2.46p; Limousin, 280kg at £680 = 2.14p; Charolais, 258kg at £375 = 1.45p; Upperlands producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 444kg at £880 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 314kg at £740 = 2.36p; Limousin, 296kg at £730 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 334kg at £770 = 2.31p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 420kg at £740 = 1.76p; Limoousin, 482kg at £985 = 2.04p; Limousin, 416kg at £835 = 2.01p; Limousin, 368kg at £755 = 2.05p; Limousin, 376kg at £770 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £660 = 1.81p; Limousin, 390kg at £790 = 2.03p; Limousin, 494kg at £850 = 1.72p; Claudy producer; Simmental ,388kg at £730 = 1.88p; Charolais, 436kg at £850 = 1.72p; Simmental, 388kg at £730 = 1.88p; Charolais, 436kg at £850 = 1.95p; Limousin, 434kg at £850 = 1.96p; Charolais, 398kg at £775 = 1.95p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 216kg at £310 = 1.44p; Charolais, 272kg at £585 = 2.15p; Charolais, 304kg at £540 = 1.78p; Limousin, 240kg at £535 = 2.23p; Charolais, 248kg at £350 = 1.41p; Limousin, 310kg at £530 = 1.71p; Limousin, 274kg at £450 = 1.64p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 366kg at £605 = 1.80p; Rasharkin producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 348kg at £600 = 1.72p; Limousin, 250kg at £515 = 2.06p; Charolais, 288kg at £640 = 2.22p; Limousin, 316kg at £540 = 1.71p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 236kg at £485 = 2.06p; Limousin, 266kg at £595 = 2.24p; Limousin, 266kg at £460 = 1.73p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 394kg at £935 = 2.37p; Charolais, 386kg at £885 = 2.29p; Limousin, 474kg at £975 = 2.06p; Charolais, 418kg at £1200 = 2.87p; Charolais, 434kg at £995 = 2.29p; Limousin, 422kg at £990 = 2.35p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 392kg at £700 = 1.79p; Limousin, 368kg at £910 = 2.47p; Limousin, 328kg at £745 = 2.27p; Limousin, 364kg at £735 = 2.02p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 258kg at £740 = 2.87p; Charolais, 294kg at £750 = 2.55p; Charolais, 256kg at £765 = 2.99p; Charolais, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Charolais, 314kg at £910 = 2.90p; Charolais, 276kg at £880 = 3.19p; Limousin, 268kg at £700 = 2.61p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Upperlands producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 458kg at £965 = 2.11p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 470kg at £975 = 2.07p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 458kg at £1,025 = 2.24p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 516kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Castledawson producer; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £870 = 1.78p; Belgian Blue, 420kg at £780 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 408kg at £850 = 2.08p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 526kg at £1,150 = 2.19p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,275 = 2.41p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,345 = 2.36p; Charolais, 540kg at £1,170 = 2.17p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,045 = 2.45p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,095 = 2.05p; Charolais, 474kg at £990 = 2.09p; Charolais, 384kg at £965 = 2.51p; Charolais, 428kg at £930 = 2.17p; Charolais, 374kg at £965 = 2.58p; Limousin, 388kg at £985 = 2.54p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,060 = 2.61p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,030 = 2.55p; Charolais, 396kg at £940 = 2.37p; Charolais, 418kg at £950 = 2.27p; Limousin, 444kg at £890 = 2.00p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 390kg at £805 = 2.06p; Charolais, 286kg at £825 = 2.88p; Limousin, 316kg at £890 = 2.82p; Charolais, 310kg at £585 = 1.89p; Limousin, 300kg at £700 = 2.33p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 286kg at £680 = 2.38p; Limousin, 292kg at £790 = 2.71p; Limousin, 292kg at £750 = 2.57p; Limousin, 276kg at £815 = 2.95p; Limousin, 302kg at £690 = 2.28p; Limousin, 294kg at £820 = 2.79p; Maghera producer; Charolais ,332kg at £740 = 2.23p.

Fat cows: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 526kg at £685 = 1.30p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 712kg at £1070 = 1.50p; Belgian Blue, 698kg at £1,125 = 1.61p; Charolais, 636kg at £945 = 1.49p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,040 = 1.81p; Limousin, 622kg at £1,140 = 1.83p.

Sheep: Fat ewes to £127, fat lambs to £133.50 and breeders to £190.

A great entry of over 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 28th April 2018 which was met with a flying trade for all types of stock on offer.

A show of almost 300 ewes were presented for sale selling to a top of £127 for five ewes with many lots passing £100.

Fat rams reached £185 and a large entry of breeding ewes with lambs at foot reached £190.

A seasonal entry of 400 fat lambs/hoggets were presented, also receiving some great prices with the top price of £133.50 being paid for six lambs at 34kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 34kg at £133.50 = 3.93p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 28kg at £131 = 4.68p; Feeny producer; 2 lambs 32kg at £130 = 4.06p; Crumlin producer; 39 lambs 30kg at £130 = 4.33p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 26.5kg at £129 = 4.87p; Derry producer; 1 lamb 33kg at £128 = 3.88p; Aghadowey producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £128 = 4.74p; Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 33kg at £128 = 3.88p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 35kg at £128 = 3.66p; Tobermore producer; 8 lambs 26.5kg at £127.50 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 29kg at £127 = 4.38p and Crumlin producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £125 = 4.63p.

Middleweight lambs: Ballykelly producer; 8 lambs 22.5kg at £118.50 = 5.27p; Magherafelt producer; 7 lambs 23kg at £118 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 6 lambs 22kg at £118 = 5.36p; Garvagh producer; 3 lambs 21kg at £117 = 5.57p; Dungiven producer; 21 lambs 22.4kg at £115.50 = 5.16p; Kilrea producer; 12 lambs 22.5kg at £116 = 5.16p; Maghera producer; 5 lambs 22kg at £113.50 = 5.16p; Rasharkin producer; 4 lambs 21.3kg at £113.50 = 5.34p; Ballymoney producer; 10 lambs 21.2kg at £110 = 5.19p and Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £100 = 4.55p.

Store lambs: Coagh producer; 2 lambs 20kg at £110 = 5.50p; Maghera producer; 4 lambs 20kg at £109 = 5.45p; Magherafelt producer; 5 lambs 19.2kg at £86.50 = 4.51p; Ballymoney producer; 12 lambs 18.5kg at £82.00 = 4.43p and Swatragh producer; 8 lambs 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 5 ewes at £127; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £126; Cookstown producer; 1 ewe at £120 and Upperlands producer; 1 ewe at £118.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.