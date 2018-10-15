Heifers sell to £1,400 at Plumbridge Mart

Another large turnout of suckled calves sold to a strong trade for quality lots.

The annual Limousin show sponsored by Homeland, Omagh was won with a 320kg heifer entered by Andrew Ferguson selling for £1,400 to the judge, Chrissy McCrea, Bready.

The highlight of the sale was a 340kg heifer selling for £1,700 owned by Peter McBride, Cranagh.

Leading prices:

Male calves: M Gormley 440kg, £940, 360kg, £840, 320kg, £810, 340kg, £800, K Kelly 470kg, £930, 380kg, £890, M O’Kane 480kg, £960, 410kg, £900, D Millar 420kg, £940, 380kg, £890, 380kg, £850, W Kerlin 320kg, £670, 240kg, £640, P McBride 300kg, £850, 280kg, £850, 260kg, £830, P O’Brien 270kg, £760, 320kg, £750, 260kg, £740, 260kg,£710, 260kg, £630, A Ferguson 440kg, £1,140, 440kg, £1,030, 380kg, £960, 420kg, £950, J P McBride 320kg, £850, 340kg, £830, 320kg, £830, 300kg, £830, N and D Reaney 340kg, £860, 280kg, £810, 320kg, £800, 220kg, £730, 260kg, £710, 240kg, £700, 240kg, £690, Sean Kirke 440kg, £1,000, 440kg, £940, 380kg, £800, 280kg, £800, Liam Finlay 280kg, £730, 280kg, £710, 260kg, £700, S Feathers 420kg, £950, J McCloskey 340kg,£810, 340kg, £760, 320kg, £750, 320kg, £720, 260kg, £610, Sam Hawkes 320kg, £880, 320kg, £830, 300kg, £830, 340kg, £820, 320kg, £800, D Patterson 300kg, £730, B Kerlin 280kg, £660, D McKelvey 400kg, £960, 400kg, £880, 410kg, £870, 360kg, £800, D Mullan 470kg, £1,060, 470kg, £950, 430kg, £910, 400kg, £880, 400kg, £850, 320kg, £860, 320kg, £810, 320kg, £820, W Brown 300kg, £700, 280kg, £640, P Conwell 250kg, £500, 180kg, £500 and M Knox 250kg, £650, 240kg, £600.

Female calves: M Gormley 340kg, £720, D Millar 380kg, £850, 360kg, £820, W Kerlin 240kg, £580, P McBride 340kg, £1,700, 280kg, £780, P O’Brien 260kg, £700, B Keys 370kg, £890, 320kg, £790, 320kg, £780, 320kg, £770, 320kg, £750, 340kg, £760, 300kg, £750, A Ferguson 320kg, £1,400, J P McBride 380kg, £820, 280kg, £750, 260kg, £720, 300kg, £720, 300kg, £700, 260kg, £710, N and D Reaney 260kg, £710, 260kg, £650, 240kg, £650, 230kg, £650, 240kg, £620, 210kg, £600, Sean Kirke 280kg, £760, 280kg, £700, 300kg, £700, 320kg, £700, Liam Finlay 260kg, £730, 300kg, £640, A Patterson 320kg, £720, 320kg, £660, 260kg, £600, D Patterson 320kg, £710, 360kg, £700, B Kerlin 260kg, £710, D Mullan 300kg, £790, 300kg, £770, 260kg, £700.

An entry of store lambs sold to a steady trade.

Store lambs: D Smyth £61.00, £56.00, £66.00, £64.00, J Forbes £70.00, £68.00, £64.00, P McBride £64.00, D Devine £72.00, £70.00, £69.00, £65.50, J Quinn £63.50, B Flanagan £57.00, C Conway £76.00, E Coyle £74.50, £74.00, D McSwiggan £77.00, G Sharkey £70.50, £70.00, £67.00, D. O’Kane £67.50, £65.00, £63.00, T McLaughlin £61.50, J McCloskey £59.50, J Donnell £64.00, W McKelvey £71.50, £67.50, £67.00, P Doherty £52.00, P Mc Garvey £68.50, J Mc Bride £76.50, S Darragh £64.00, £52.00, P Mc Cullagh £56.50, J McNally £64.00 and K McAleer £67.00, £60.00.

MULE EWE LAMB SALE: With an entry of over 700 mule ewe lambs topping at £120.00, sold as follows: A and A Devine £120.00, £105.00, £100.00, £104.00, £98.00, £92.00, £90.00, £85.00, £80.00, V Mullan £78.00, £62.00, A McSorley £78.00, £72.00, £68.00, M McCullagh £78.00, £70.00, P McGarvey £98.00, £82.00, J McBride £88.00, £72.00, £68.00, M Collins £72.00, £68.00, K Lynch £76.00, R Farms £58.00, A Gallagher £88.00 £80.00, £68.00, £65.00, J Moss £82.00, £68.00, L Gromley £75.00, H Donaghey £85.00, £70.00, W Campbell £75.00, £74.00 and P McFarland £70.00, £66.

HOGGETS: J Beattie £138.00, £125.00 and M O’Kane £100.00 and £98.00.