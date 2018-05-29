Heifers sell to £1,415 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good supply of cattle on offer saw heifers selling to £1,415 (£930 over £1 and £291.25 per 100kgs).

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,460 and £795 over £1 while fat cows sold up to £1,300 and £209 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: T J Adams, Omagh 510kgs, £209, 535kgs, £171. S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 535kgs, £185, 605kgs, £182, 755kgs, £172, 645kgs, £143. A Limavady farmer 765kgs, £165. P O’Kane, Eglinton 650kgs, £175. E A Caldwell, Claudy 515kgs, £169, 615kgs, £163, 675kgs, £156. P J McCullagh, Omagh 680kgs, £165 and £162. B Dooher, Donemana 660kgs, £167, 610kgs, £950.

Bullock and bull prices: M Morris, Mountfield 665kgs, £1,460, 590kgs, £1,190, 555kgs, £1,135. B Dooher, Donemana 675kgs, £1,370; G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 690kgs, £1,365, 735kgs, £1,360, 575kgs, £1,225. W J Doherty, Gortgranagh 655kgs, £1,265, 610kgs, £1,200 and £1,175, 560kgs, £1,120, 580kgs, £1100. G McCausland, Moyle 600kgs, £1,215, 560kgs, £1,195 and £1,040, 550kgs, £1,120, 520kgs, £1,170, 485kgs, £1,030. H McKane, Strabane 580kgs, £1,180, 595kgs, £1,120, 520kgs, £1,135, 560kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £1,070, 570kgs, £1,030. J Wauchope, Strabane 550kgs, £1,115. S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 555kgs, £1,240. W J Marshall, Strabane 510kgs, £1,060, 525kgs, £1,080. H Sayers, Donemana 520kgs, £1,075 and £1,070, 440kgs, £970. T Wallace, Donemana 480kgs, £1,085. A Castlederg farmer 400kgs, £945 and £940. J J Morris, Glenhull 460kgs, £945, 355kgs, £865, 410kgs, £890, 360kgs, £860 and £815, 415kgs, £880, 340kgs, £885; K McMullin, Gortin 490kgs, £1,000, 440kgs, £955; P Devine, Strawhill 435kgs, £940, 410kgs, £945; M P Rosborough, Claudy 420kgs, £960, 395kgs, £900. M McNamee, Crockatore 470kgs, £975, £970 and £965, 455kgs, £960 and £930, 400kgs, £935 and £895, 375kgs, £905, 420kgs, £930.

Heifer prices: Ryan O’Neill, Strabane 485kgs, £1,415 (£930 over weight and £291.75 per 100kgs), 440kgs, £1,155, 460kgs, £1,130 and £1,075; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 535kgs, £1,225; Matt Moore, Drumquin £1,180, 455kgs, £930; Ross Miller, Newtownstewart 520kgs, £1,160, 430kgs, £965 and £940. H M McKane, Strabane 470kgs, £1,020, 460kgs, £980. T O’Neill, Strabane 480kgs, £1,075, 430kgs, £1,000, 445kgs, £955, 415kgs, £875, 400kgs, £880. J Wauchope, Strabane 480kgs, £1,045, 530kgs, £970. S Reid, Drumquin 440kgs, £980, 360kgs, £870. M McShane, Glenmornan 550kgs, £1,000; W J Doherty, Gortgranagh 525kgs, £1,130. M McKenna, Plumbridge 410kgs, £920, 460kgs, £895. Shane McNulty, Glenmornan 490kgs, £940.