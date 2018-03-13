Heifers sell to £1,420 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: An excellent show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 12th March 2018 which was met with a packed ringside of buyers and a great trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,420 for a Limousin weighing 624kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,410 for a Belgium Blue weighing 612kg.

Fat cows sold to £730 for a Belted Galloway weighing 588kg.

More cattle needed every week to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 624kg at £1,420 = 2.28p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,175 = 2.41p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 496kg at £1,025 = 2.07p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,090 = 2.31p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,055 = 2.43p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,130 = 2.16p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,050 = 1.92p; Limousin, 442kg at £885 = 2.00p; Limousin, 422kg at £915 = 2.17p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,010 = 2.10p; Limousin, 438kg at £985 = 2.25p; Limousin, 426kg at £920 = 2.16p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 376kg at £850 = 2.26p; Charolais, 364kg at £840 = 2.31p; Limousin, 360kg at £735 = 2.04p; Charolais, 312kg at £700 = 2.24p; Limousin, 334kg at £665 = 1.99p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 380kg at £640 = 1.68p; Charolais, 354kg at £625 = 1.77p; Charolais, 340kg at £600 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 314kg at £560 = 1.78p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Charolais, 378kg at £735 = 1.94p; Charolais, 368kg at £785 = 2.13p; Charolais, 376kg at £765 = 2.03p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £730 = 1.98p; Charolais, 350kg at £655 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 286kg at £440 = 1.54p; Hereford, 444kg at £655 = 1.87p; Charolais, 454kg at £700 = 1.54p; Charolais, 310kg at £480 = 1.55p; Maghera producer; Limousin 238kg at £485 = 2.04p; Limousin, 284kg at £520 = 1.83p; Limousin, 214kg at £475 = 2.22p; Limousin, 234kg at £525 = 2.24p; Limousin, 194kg at £390 = 2.01p; Limousin, 202kg at £410 = 2.03p; Limousin, 292kg at £630 = 2.16p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 324kg at £585 = 1.81p; Limousin, 350kg at £780 = 2.23p; Limousin, 248kg at £470 = 1.90p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 612kg at £1,410 = 2.30p; Simmental, 528kg at £1,175 = 2.23p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,190 = 2.27p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,130 = 2.30p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,135 = 2.22p; Limousin, 642kg at £1,370 = 2.13p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 370kg at £900 = 2.43p; Charolais, 450kg at £960 = 2.13p; Charolais, 424kg at £860 = 2.03p; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Belgian Blue, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 474kg at £1,000 = 2.11p; Limousin, 324kg at £670 = 2.07p; Limousin, 332kg at £620 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 394kg at £765 = 1.94p; Limousin, 360kg at £905 = 2.51p; Coleraine producer; Shorthorn, 196kg at £350 = 1.79p; Shorthorn, 420kg at £710 = 1.69p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 442kg at £880 = 1.99p; Limousin, 430kg at £730 = 1.70p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 214kg at £465 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 234kg at £455 = 1.94p; Shorthorn beef, 218kg at £430 = 1.97; Londonderry producer; Limousin, 270kg at £635 = 2.35p; Limousin, 336kg at £700 = 2.08p; Plumbridge producer; Hereford, 588kg at £880 = 1.50p; Hereford, 438kg at £630 = 1.44p.

Sheep: Fat ewes sell to £136, fat lambs sell to £121 and breeders sell to £218.

Almost 1,600 head of sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on 10th March 2018, which saw an excellent trade for the stock on offer.

Almost 500 ewes went under the hammer, with many lots passing £100 and the top price of £136 being paid.

Breeders topped at £218 for ewes with doubles, with others from the same home making £215 and £210.

A super entry of over 900 Lambs were in high demand, with many lots passing £100, topping at £121 for 1 lamb at 38kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Limavady producer; 1 lamb 38kg at £121 = 3.18p; Moneymore producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £120 = 4.21p; Maghera producer; 39 lambs 25.6kg at £119 = 4.65p; Rasharkin producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £117 = 5.09p; Desertmartin producer; 40 lambs 24kg at £115.50 = 4.81p; Limavady producer; 10 lambs 25.5kg at £115 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £115 = 4.60p; Upperlands producer; 28 lambs 25.3kg at £115 = 4.55p; Garvagh producer; 21 lambs 25.3kg at £115 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 8 lambs 25kg at £114 = 4.56p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £114 = 4.38p; Maghera producer; 14 lambs 24.6kg at £112 = 4.55p.

Middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 10 lambs 22.4kg at £110.50 = 4.93p; Moneymore producer; 4 lambs 22.8kg at £110.50 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £107 = 4.65p; Limavady producer; 18 lambs 22kg at £110 = 5.00p; Desertmartin producer; 3 lambs 23.3kg at £108 = 4.64p; Feeny producer; 12 lambs 22kg at £108 = 4.91p; Ballycastle producer; 7 lambs 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Portstewart producer; 22 lambs 21.9kg at £104.50 = 4.77p; Ballymoney producer; 11 lambs 21kg at £97.50 = 4.64p; Ballymena producer; 1 lamb 21.8kg at £98.00 = 4.51p.

Store lambs: Desertmartin producer; 3 lambs 23.3kg at £93.00 = 4.89p; Desertmartin producer; 2 lambs 19kg at £93.00 = 4.89p; Swatragh producer; 16 lambs 18.8kg at £88.00 = 4.68p; Draperstown producer; 6 lambs 17kg at £76.00 = 4.47p; Ballymoney producer; 3 lambs 16kg at £75.00 = 4.69p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £136; Draperstown producer; 8 ewes at £125; Draperstown producer; 5 ewes at £119.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.

Please note - no sheep sale on Saturday, March 17th, 2018.