Heifers sell to £1,465 for 720kg at Lisahally Mart

Great demand on Wednesday as cattle sold to a strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,195 for 560kg, heifers sold to £1,465 for 720kg and fat cows sold to £1,360 for 800kg.

BULLOCKS

K McMurray £1,195/560kg, £1,190/590kg, £1,170/540kg, Keith Cunningham £1,195/610kg, L McMurray £1,175/600kg, £1,145/620kg, William Neely £1,150/630kg, Craig Stevenson £1,140/570kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,065/530kg, £1,000/530kg, William Neely £960/570kg, William Buchanan £955/510kg, Adrian Hamilton £920/530kg, L McMurray £910/620kg, £895/600kg, William Buchanan £885/460kg, S Moore £880/400kg, £850/380kg, £850/400kg, £810/370kg, John Beattie £780/420kg, C Daly £775/420kg, £760/400kg, £750/350kg, Colm Murray £725/300kg, £715/290kg, £695/280kg and A Kelly £695/320kg, £685/320kg, £670/300kg.

HEIFERS

Ballinacross Farm £1,465/720kg, Thomas McCracken £145/660kg, £1,100/700kg, £1,030/590kg, £1,000/650kg, £990/620kg, L McMurray £1,135/620kg, William Neely £1,110/610kg, T Parkhill £1,055/580kg, S Parkhill £1,050/560kg, £1,000/550kg, Joseph Cunningham £1,030/620kg, S Kelly £990/420kg, £970/400kg, Samuel McBeth £940/530kg, £920/500kg, Jonathan Cairns £905/550kg, 900/460kg, £900/510kg, S Kelly £900/480kg, £885/420kg, G Christie £900/480kg, £900/490kg, Stuart Parkhill £880/520kg, David Beattie £880/500kg, £865/520kg, £800/470kg, Jonathan Cairns £865/510kg, T Parkhill £855/460kg, William Buchanan £825/460kg and John Logue £820/420kg, £770/390kg.

FAT COWS

Ballinacross Farm £1360/800kg, £1155.20/760kg, Columba Feeney £1087.50/8870kg, Colm Murray £923.40/540kg and Gerald McWilliams £704/640kg.

Another large entry of stock on Tuesday.

Priciest as follows

FAT LAMBS

Charles Canning £102/30kg, David Devenney £101.50/29kg, Hugh O’Kane £100/28kg, Eddie McElhinney £100/29kg, Brian Duffy £100/27kg, Charles Canning £99.50/25kg, £98.20/25kg, Stewart Parkhill £98.80/25kg, Alastair Buchanan £97.50/25kg, Brian O’Neill £96/25kg, Charlie McDevitt £95/25kg, Reid Clarke £91.80/23kg, R Hancock £90/23kg, S Moore £89.50/24kg, Hugh McNicholl £86.80/21kg, Alan McCrea £85/23kg, John Harbinson £85/23kg, Alan McMurray £84.80/21kg, A and J Carmichael £83/22kg and Alastair Buchanan £82/22kg.

FAT EWES

John Harbinson £89, R McCracken £85, Shane McCloskey £75, James McClelland £74 and Charles Canning £70.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Noel McDaid £155, £152, £152 and £138.