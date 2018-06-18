Heifers sell to £1,600 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 540 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 16th June continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand for all types of cattle.

HEIFERS

An entry of 150 heifers sold in a very strong trade particularly for beef heifers sold to a top of £1,600 for 720k Limousin £220 from a Coagh farmer.

Main demand for first quality heavy heifers sold from £210 to a top £235 per 100 kilos for 670k Charolais at £1,590 from a Coagh farmer followed by £229 per 100 kilos for 640k Charolais at £1,470 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Many heavy heifers sold from £1,200.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £211 for 550k at £1,170.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £242 per 100 kilos for 390k at £945 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Second middleweight heifers sold readily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Coagh farmer 676k, £1,590, £235.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k, £1,470, £229.00; Coagh farmer 688k, £1,560, £227.00; Ballynahinch farmer 574k, £1,290, £225.00; Richhill farmer 618k, £1,375, £223.00; Rathfriland farmer 636k, £1,405, £221.00; Markethill farmer 622k, £1,370, £220.00 and Coagh farmer 728k, £1,600, £220.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 390k, £945, £242.00; Armagh farmer 376k, £875, £233.00; Armagh farmer 348k, £800, £230.00; Lurgan farmer 406k, £925, £228.00; Waringstown farmer 480k, £1,055, £220.00; Armagh farmer 402k, £870, £216.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k, £965, £215.00 and Loughgilly farmer 488k, £1,040, £213.00.

BULLOCKS

The 200 bullocks sold in the best trade so far this year.

Heavy continental bullocks sold to a top of £1,650 for a 720k Limousin £229 per 100 kilos from a Coagh farmer with several bullocks selling from £1,300 to £1,500 each.

Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos for 570k Limousin at £1,335 from a Banbridge farmer.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from £210 to £237 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,355 from a Rathfriland producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to £251 for 490k Charolais at £1,230 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Middleweight Aberdeen Angus bullocks were in exceptionally good demand from £215 to £246 for 490k at £1,205 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Middleweight Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to a top of £192 for 510k at £980.

Heavy bullocks

Rathfriland farmer 572k, £1,355, £237.00; Banbridge farmer 570k, £1,335, £234.00; Rathfriland farmer 548k, £1,275, £233.00; Dungannon farmer 586k, £1,345, £230.00; Dromara farmer 604k, £1,385, £229.00; Coagh farmer 720k, £1,650, £229.00; Ballymoney farmer 580k, £1,320, £228.00; Rathfriland farmer 528k, £1,190, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 616k, £1,385, £225.00 and Dromara farmer 564k, £1,260, £223.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Rathfriland farmer 490k, £1,230, £251.00; Rathfriland farmer 490k, £1,205, £246.00; Rathfriland farmer 482k, £1,180, £245.00; Rathfriland farmer 492k, £1,165, £237.00; Rathfriland farmer 480k, £1,115, £232.00; Benburb farmer 448k, £1,040, £232.00; Lurgan farmer 386k, £890, £231.00; Lurgan farmer 358k, £825, £230.00 and Lurgan farmer 408k, £930, £227.00.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 510k, £980, £192.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 616k, £1,085, £176.00; Poyntzpass farmer 504k, £875, £174.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k, £1,080, £171.00; Poyntzpass farmer 510k, £870, £171.00; Poyntzpass farmer 524k, £830, £158.00 and Armagh farmer 510k, £790, £155.00.

WEANLINGS

160 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality weanlings in very strong demand.

Good quality male weanling sold from £240 to £294 for a 196k Charolais £870 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £273 per 100 kilos for 330k Charolais at £900 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £210 to a top of £282 per 100 kilos for 268k Limousin at £755 from a Keady farmer followed by £271 per 100 kilos for 234k Limousin £635 from a Dromore farmer.

Male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 296k, £870, £294.00; Cullyhanna farmer 330k, £900, £273.00; Sixmilecross farmer 364k, £970, £266.00; Cullyhanna farmer 328k, £865, £264.00; Banbridge farmer 388k, £1020 £263.00; Newry farmer 264k, £695, £263.00; Newry farmer 346k, £895, £259.00; Sixmilecross farmer 310k, £800, £258.00 and Lisburn farmer 384k, £980, £255.00.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 268k, £755, £282.00; Dromore farmer 234k, £635, £271.00; Dromore farmer 266k, £700, £263.00; Beragh farmer 240k, £630, £263.00; Keady farmer 292k, £755, £259.00; Keady farmer 314k, £800, £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 358k, £890, £249.00; Keady farmer 324k, £800, £247.00 and Dromore farmer 32k, £770, £247.00.

Suckler outfits sold in very good trade to a top of £1,550 with others at £1,520, £1,500 and £1,370.

Several more from £1,000 to £1,250 each.