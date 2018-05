Heifers sell to £1040 at Swatragh

A super entry of over 120 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 7th May 2018, which was met with a good, steady trade for all the stock on offer.

Heifers sold to £1040 for a Charolais weighing 490kg. Bullocks sold to £1360 for an Angus weighing 588kg. Cows with calves at foot topped at £1320 for a Charolais cow with twin calves at foot. Cull cows sold to £1075 for a Limousin weighing 766kg.

Heifers:

Garvagh producer CH,352kg at £730 = 2.07p; CH,418kg at £840 = 2.01p; CH,350kg at £665 = 1.90p; LIM,328kg at £690 = 2.10p; CH,446kg at £910 = 2.04p; Magherafelt producer LIM,360kg at £570 = 1.58p; LIM,360kg at £600 = 1.67p; PAR,328kg at £400 = 1.22p; HER,286kg at £330 = 1.15p; PAR,270kg at £440 = 1.63p; Garvagh producer LIM,314kg at £485 = 1.54p; Cookstown producer LIM,376kg at £830 = 2.21p; LIM,358kg at £870 = 2.43p; CH,350kg at £1010 = 2.89p; CH,350kg at £775 = 2.21p; LIM,374kg at £850 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer; CH,420kg at £950 = 2.26p; Ballymena producer; LIM,426kg at £925 = 2.17p; Garvagh producer; LIM,352kg at £735 = 2.09p; Swatragh producer; LIM,524kg at £1040 = 1.98p; CH,404kg at £735 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer LIM,368kg at £740 = 2.01p; LIM,352kg at £745 = 2.12p; Swatragh producer CH,304kg at £790 = 2.60p; CH,442kg at £990 = 2.24p; CH,368kg at £650 = 1.77p; CH,414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Maghera producer CH,346kg at £650 = 1.88p; Magherafelt producer CH,234kg at £365 = 1.56p; Garvagh producer LIM,500kg at £900 = 1.80p; LIM,340kg at £650 = 1.91p; LIM,366kg at £650 = 1.78p; Kilrea producer LIM,348kg at £510 = 1.47p; LIM, 384kg at £830 = 2.16p; AA,310kg at £580 = 1.87p; AA,378kg at £570 = 1.51p; LIM,424kg at £920 = 2.17p; Drumsurn producer LIM,412kg at £730 = 1.77p; LIM,458kg at £770 = 1.68p; AA,428kg at £670 = 1.57p; LIM,390kg at £680 = 1.74p; LIM,398kg at £860 = 2.16p; Swatragh producer LIM,534kg at £995 = 1.86p; Upperlands producer CH,490kg at £1040 = 2.12p; HER,284kg at £400 = 1.41p; SIM,294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Moneymore producer CH,338kg at £690 = 2.04p; LIM,514kg at £980 = 1.91p; CH,294kg at £770 = 2.62p; CH,348kg at £650 = 1.87p;

Bullocks:

Bellaghy producer CH,590kg at £1140 = 1.93p; CH,492kg at £1190 = 2.42p; AA,588kg at £1360 = 2.31p; Garvagh producer CH,470kg at £990 = 2.11p; CH,346kg at £600 = 1.73p; AA,392kg at £830 = 2.12p; CH,424kg at £930 = 2.19p; Magherafelt producer LIM,312kg at £570 = 1.83p; LIM,394kg at £640 = 1.62p; LIM,380kg at £680 = 1.79p; Moneymore producer HER,288kg at £600 = 2.08p; HER,228kg at £495 = 2.17p; HER,348kg at £660 = 1.90p; HER,278kg at £570 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer CH,570kg at £1140 = 2.00p; CH,466kg at £815 = 1.75p; CH,510kg at £1020 = 2.00p; Magherafelt producer AA,238kg at £485 = 2.04p; AA,198kg at £445 = 2.25p; CH,318kg at £615 = 1.93p; AA,188kg at £380 = 2.02p; AA,264kg at £490 = 1.86p; CH,246kg at £340 = 1.38p; CH,270kg at £530 = 1.96p; FR,222kg at £175 = 0.79p; FR,200kg at £200 = 1.00p; Garvagh producer LIM,392kg at £895 = 2.28p; LIM,434kg at £900 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer BAL,396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer LIM,374kg at £870 = 2.33p; LIM,426kg at £870 = 2.04p; Killaloo producer SIM,326kg at £700 = 2.15p; SIM,400kg at £875 = 2.19p; AA,312kg at £595 = 1.91p; SIM,396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Claudy producer CH,324kg at £740 = 2.28p; CH,370kg at £825 = 2.23p; Swatragh producer LIM,416kg at £700 = 1.68p; LIM,382kg at £685 = 1.79p; Maghera producer CH,354kg at £840 = 2.37p; CH,402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Maghera producer LIM,304kg at £755 = 2.48p; LIM,342kg at £770 = 2.25p; Magherafelt producer FR,218kg at £270 = 1.24p; FR,216kg at £200 = 0.93p; Maghera producer CH,416kg at £880 = 2.12p; SIM,360kg at £770 = 2.14p; CH,328kg at £720 = 2.13p; CH,320kg at £825 = 2.58p; CH,374kg at £975 = 2.61p; SIM,420kg at £790 = 1.88p; SIM,386kg at £850 = 2.20p; CH,390kg at £855 = 2.19p

Cull Cows; Swatragh producer LIM,650kg at £980 = 1.51p; Garvagh producer LIM,766kg at £1075 = 1.40p

Cows and Calves: Swatragh producer Charolais cow with twin Limousin calves at foot £1320; Garvagh producer Limousin cow with Limousin calf at foot £1290

Sheep:

A seasonal entry of almost 1000 sheep were presented for our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 5th May 2018, which was met with a flying trade for all types of stock on offer. An entry of 330 fat ewes topped at £135, with many lots passing £120. Breeders topped at £228 for two ewes with twin lambs at foot. A good show of spring lambs and hoggets topped at £136 for Dorset springs at 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs:

Maghera producer 1 lamb 28kg at £136 = 4.86p; Stewartstown producer 2 lambs 26kg at £134 = 5.15p; Moneymore producer 1 lamb 25kg at £130 = 5.20p; Maghera producer 5 lambs 24.2kg at £129 = 5.33p; Greysteel producer 38 lambs 25.6kg at £122.50 = 4.79p; Coleraine producer 3 lambs 22.6kg at £123 = 5.44p; Castledawson producer 1 lamb 26kg at £123 = 4.73p; Moneymore producer 11 lambs 24.5kg at £122 = 4.97p; Portglenone producer 2 lambs 26kg at £122.50 = 4.71p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 24.5kg at £120 = 4.90p; Stewartstown producer 2 lambs 24kg at £120 = 5.00p; Limavady producer 1 lamb 24kg at £120.50 = 5.02p

Middleweight Lambs:

Dungiven producer 3 lambs 23kg at £122.50 = 5.33p; Upperlands producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £119.50 = 5.31p; Coleraine producer 1 lamb 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Limavady producer 4 lambs 22.8kg at £113.50 = 4.99p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 21.8kg at £117 = 5.37p;

Store Lambs:

Coleraine producer 2 lambs 20.5kg at £114.50 = 5.59p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 20kg at £108 = 5.19p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £100 = 5.13p; Dungiven producer 2 lambs 17kg at £90.00 = 5.29p; Swatragh producer 4 lambs 17.8kg at £81.50 = 4.59p; Stewartstown producer 3 lambs 16.3kg at £78.00 = 4.80p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 15kg at £68.00 = 4.53p

Sample Fat Ewe Prices:

Dungannon producer 14 ewes at £135; Draperstown producer 3 ewes at £120; Eglinton producer 1 ewe at £110

