Heifers sell to a top price of £1,140 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, May 21st 2018, which was met with a strong, steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,140 for a Simmental weighing 638kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,285 for a Simmental weighing 680kg.

Cows were also a good trade selling to £1,260 for a Charolais weighing 744kg.

Top price per kilo:

Heifers – Dungiven producer; Charolais, 420kg at £940 = 2.24p;

Bullocks – Garvagh producer; Charolais, 280kg at £815 = 2.91p;

Cows – Garvagh producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1,015 = 1.84p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Charolais, 416kg at £845 = 2.03p; Limiousin, 400kg at £760 = 1.90p; Charolais, 396kg at £845 = 2.13p; Charolais, 430kg at £875 = 2.03p; Charolais, 344kg at £710 = 2.06p; Simmental, 446kg at £970 = 2.17p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 442kg at £940 = 2.13p; Charolais, 482kg at £980 = 2.03p; Charolais, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Charolais, 440kg at £870 = 1.98p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Charolais, 346kg at £730 = 2.11p; Limousin, 272kg at £480 = 1.76p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 472kg at £975 = 2.07p; Limousin, 320kg at £645 = 2.02p; Limousin, 470kg at £930 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 266kg at £545 = 2.05p; Charolais, 388kg at £770 = 1.98p; Charolais, 384kg at £700 = 1.82p; Cookstown producer; Belgian Blue, 394kg at £720 = 1.83p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 586kg at £980 = 1.67p; Simmental, 638kg at £1,140 = 1.79p; Simmental, 598kg at £1,170 = 1.96p; Tobermore producer; Charolais, 478kg at £770 = 1.61p; Charolais, 410kg at £760 = 1.85p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 578kg at £1035 = 1.79p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 302kg at £505 = 1.67p; Hereford, 264kg at £460 = 1.74p; Limousin, 362kg at £620 = 1.71p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 482kg at £955 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 296kg at £585 = 1.98p and Castledawson producer; Charolais, 276kg at £500 = 1.81p.

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 280kg at £815 = 2.91p; Charolais, 316kg at £885 = 2.80p; Charolais, 314kg at £865 = 2.75p; Charolais, 380kg at £890 = 2.34p; Limousin, 346kg at £780 = 2.25p; Charolais, 328kg at £740 = 2.26p; Charolais, 350kg at £865 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 334kg at £950 = 2.84p; Charolais, 398kg at £985 = 2.47p; Limousin, 452kg at £1095 = 2.42p; Charolais, 416kg at £975 = 2.34p; Limousin, 318kg at £755 = 2.37p; Charolais, 432kg at £920 = 2.13p; Limousin, 424kg at £870 = 2.05p; Limousin, 448kg at £905 = 2.02p; Desertmartin producer; Charolais, 278kg at £765 = 2.75p; Charolais, 256kg at £655 = 2.56p; Limousin, 346kg at £825 = 2.38p; Limousin, 292kg at £710 = 2.43p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,105 = 2.05p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 336kg at £800 = 2.38p; Limousin, 400kg at £930 = 2.33p; Limousin, 382kg at £860 = 2.25p; Limousin, 356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Limousin, 298kg at £705 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 492kg at £1,145 = 2.33p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,060 = 2.43p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 396kg at £800 = 2.02p; Limousin, 444kg at £940 = 2.12p; Charolais, 412kg at £790 = 1.92p; Charolais, 394kg at £825 = 2.09p; Simmental, 408kg at £845 = 2.07p; Simmental, 484kg at £905 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 630kg at £1150 = 1.83p; Simmental, 680kg at £1285 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 258kg at £465 = 1.80p; Tobermore producer; Charolais, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Charolais, 442kg at £850 = 1.92p and Castledawson producer; Charolais, 298kg at £670 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus,358kg at £660 = 1.84p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 648kg at £1,140 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 656kg at £1,065 = 1.62p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 744kg at £1,260 = 1.69p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 592kg at £910 = 1.54p; Tobermore producer; Charolais, 386kg at £400 = 1.04p; Limousin, 534kg at £875 = 1.64p; Limousin, 498kg at £650 = 1.31p; Hereford, 516kg at £550 = 1.07p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1015 = 1.84p; Limousin, 494kg at £630 = 1.28p; Simmental, 514kg at £730 = 1.42p; Charolais, 696kg at £1,025 = 1.47p and Coleraine producer; Charolais, 604kg at £885 = 1.47p.

Sheep: A small show of 500 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, May 19th 2018.

An entry of almost 150 ewes was met with a strong trade topping at £116 for 15 ewes.

Over 230 lambs were presented for sale, receiving a great trade, topping at £164 for a Texel ram lamb weighing 27kg.

Breeders were also a great trade topping at £190 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £164 = 6.07p; Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £141 = 6.13p; Coleraine producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £125.50 = 4.65p and Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 25.5kg at £115 = 4.51p.

Middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 23.6kg at £123.50p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £124 = 5.39p; Magherafelt producer; 8 lambs 22.8kg at £122 = 5.36p; Maghera producer; 10 lambs 23kg at £120 = 5.22p; Maghera producer; 8 lambs 22kg at £119 = 5.41p; Magherafelt producer; 12 lambs 23kg at £119.50 = 5.20p; Garvagh producer; 7 lambs 22kg at £115 = 5.23p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £117 = 5.57p and Ballykelly producer; 12 lambs 21.7kg at £114 = 5.25p.

Store lambs: Glarryford producer; 7 lambs 20.7kg at £114 = 5.51p; Cookstown producer; 11 lambs 20.8kg at £113.50 = 5.46p; Cookstown producer; 3 lambs 19.6kg at £100 = 5.10p; Dungiven producer; 14 lambs 19.9kg at £104 = 5.23p and Castlerock producer; 13 lambs 18.9kg at £98.00 = 5.19p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Crumlin producer; 15 ewes at £116; Swatragh producer; 5 ewes at £100 and Magherafelt producer; 12 ewes at £97.50.

