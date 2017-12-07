Heifers selling to £1,415 at Omagh Mart

Beef cattle in more demand with bullocks selling to a ceiling of £580 and heifers to £1,415.

Bullocks

F Ferris, Leglands 650k, £1,370; 645k, £690k, £1,425; 630k, £1,325, Patrick Lagan, Killeenan 580k, £1,255; 520k, £1,100; 570k, £1,175; 635k, £1,275, D Rafferty, Carrickmore 505k, £1,100; 500k, £1,055, J S Robinson, Newtonstewart 505k, £1,085; 450k, £1,005; 410k, £915; 420k, £900, B McCarney, Seskinore 585k, £1,245, D McFarland, Benchran 630k, £1,330; 620k, £1,295; 655k, £1,370, P McGrath, Strabane 550k, £1,145, W Nixon, Donemana 505k, £1,040, 550k, £1,130; 615k, £1,235. O Harpur, Castlederg 560k, £1,135; 570k, £1,100; 635k, £1,200, Chas Bogle, Castlederg 635k, £1,275, Robin Giles, Beragh 460k, £985, T Quinn, Sion Mills 470k, £985; 530k, £1,035, D McGrath, Leggs PO 260k, £655; 255k, £630; 230k, £535, J McCallan, Fivemiletown 860k, £1,580, M Quinn, Dunamore 745k, £1,430; 665k, £1,250.

Heifers

G Logan, Newbuildings 585k, £1,325; 505k, £1,065; 570k, £1,180; 530k, £1,105, K McCaffrey, Foremass, 580k, £1,300; 595k, £1,300; 560k, £1,140, Killeter farmer 660k, £1,415; 445k, £890, D McFarland, Bencran 575k, £1,200; 580k, £1,190, G Corcoran, Arvalee 575k, £1,195; 560k, £1,120; 590k, £1,180, C Campbell, Clanabogan 545k, £1,030, C McKenna, Fintona 445k, £940.

Fat cows

K Warnock, Trillick 570k, £191; 580k, £183, T Quinn, Sion Mills 600k, £177, E McGirr, Ballygawley 630k, £170; 640k, £158; 690k, £160; 710k, £153, Killeter farmer 600k, £170; 590k, £146, P McCrossan, Drumquin 740k, £169; 730k, £148, W Nethery, Drumquin 780k, £148, D Huey, Artigarvan 720k, £145; 800k, £144, D Emery, Castlederg 560k, £144.

Dairy cows

H Smyth, Dromore 610k, £152, T Acheson, Fyfin 560k, £148, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 640k, £1,114, 448; 620k, £142, S Mitchell, Baronscourt 600k, £138; 680k, £125, B Walker, Omagh 890k, £134, D Longwell, Omagh 750k, £128, P Mitchell, Ardstraw 730k, £133; 810k, £127; 850k, £126.

Dropped calves

R McPhillimy, Newtonstewart £440 Simmental bull, P J O’Kane, Omagh £370 Aberdeen Angus bulls, I Caldwell, Fintona £355 and £335 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R A Alcorn, Omagh £355 and £295 Belgian Blue bulls, A Vance, Trillick £310 Simmental bull; £290 Simmental heifer, B Stewart, Castlederg £305, Belgian Blue heifer; £295 Limousin heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £300 Hereford bull.

170 calves offered for sale at the final 2017 sale sold firmly, with quality again to the store.

Bull/bullock calves

F and W Browne, Clanabogan 405k, £905, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 415k, £920; 430k, £945; 335k, £795, P Connolly, Castlederg 445k, £960; 375k, £820, T Stevenson, Kesh 600k, £855, J Smyth, Killen 410k, £875; 385k, £920, M Blee, Donemana 315k, £760; 355k, £835 and £810; 280k, £645, J McBride, Strabane 385k, £910, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 305k, £715; 350k, £760, Ivan McCrea, Castlederg 320k, £740, C Cullinan, Fintona 290k, £760; 315k, £730, D Sinclair, Strabane 345k, £760; 290k, £705, S Gallen, Scraghey 260k, £670; 240k, £590, J Keenan, Rouskey 250k, £645, P Slane, Carrickmore 290k, £755; 270k, £660 and £680.

Heifer calves

T Jefferson Sixmilecross 295k, £780, J Keenan, Rouskey 280k, £715; 245k, £610; 265k, £650, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 315k, £780, N Graham, Kesh 345k, £810; 320k, £690; 360k, £755, J McBride, Strabane 355k, £805, M Blee, Donemana 370k, £770; 320k, £695; 270k, £600, C Haughey, Creggan 290k, £680, J and K McKeown, Mountjoy 275k, £615; 265k, £650, R and J Weir, Ederney 270k, £600; 295k, £650.