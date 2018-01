Heifers selling to £1,430 at Newtownstewart Mart

The first sale of 2018 got off to a good start at Newtownstewart Mart with heifers selling to £1,430, £775 over £1 and (£218 per 100kgs).

Fat cows selling to £184 per 100kgs.

Sample prices: G Hegarty, Artigarvan 500kgs, £184, 430kgs, £181, 480kgs, £162. B Dooher, Donemana 640kgs, £166. New Buildings farmer 560kgs, £131.

Friesian cows sold from £96 to £120.

Heifer prices: Peter McNally, Plumbridge 655kgs, £1,430 (£775 over £1) 595kgs, £1,280; J M McNulty 615kgs, £1,255, 560kgs, £1,185 and £1,150, 520kgs, £985, 500kgs, £1,060, 530kgs, £1,025. B Dooher, Donemana 580kgs, £1,100, 560kgs, £990. R Scott, Newtownstewart 575kgs, £1,230, 565kgs, £1,075. A Moore, Ardstraw 670kgs, £1,330, 505kgs, £920; J Wauchope, Strabane 510kgs, £1,015, 440kgs, £800. J Hunter, Droit 500kgs, £915. K Kelly, Gortin 440kgs, £860, 350kgs, £820, £770 and £755, 380kgs, £740. William Dooher, Donemana 460kgs, £880.

Bullock prices: R Scott, Newtownstewart 630kgs, £1,200, 590kgs, £1,190. J Wauchope, Strabane 510kgs, £1,100; J M McNulty, Artigarvan 525kgs, £1,070. J Hunter, Droit 505kgs, £1,020 and £965.

Sheep sale

Fat hoggets: W J Doherty 27kgs, £93; F McKenna 27.80kgs, £93; J McGlynn 28.1kgs, £93; E Darragh 25kgs, £90; B Nethery 24.25kgs, £88.50; G Farrell 23.25kgs, £87; G Farrell 23.25kgs, £87; 21kgs, £78; R S McCay 22.1kgs, £82; A Dickson 23.57kgs, £87.

Fat ewes: D Millar £90; W T R Crawford £87 and £80; Ronnie Scott £87; J McGlynn £70 and £62.