Heifers topped at £1,190 at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock continue to sell briskly to peak at £1,250 for a 785kg Simmental steer (160.00).

Heifers topped at £1,190, 675kg Simmental (176.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1,190, 805kg Charolais (148.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £400 Limousin.

Bull and heifer calves to £310 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings sold to £1,275, 685kg Limousin steer (186.00).

While weanling heifers peaked at £885, 440kg Limousin (200.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,250, 785kg Simmental (160.00) presented by H Cairns; B Hamill £1,200, 605kg Charolais (198.00), £1,190, 600kg Limousin (198.00), £1,150, 590kg Charolais (195.00), £1,095, 535kg Limousin (205.00); S Stafford £1,155, 590kg Limousin (196.00), £1,150, 595kg Limousin (193.00), £1,135, 590kg Limousin (193.00); S Stevenson £1,150, 590kg Limousin (195.00), £1,095, 565kg Limousin (194.00); N McCall £1,120, 575kg Charolais (195.00), £1,100, 580kg Charolais (190.00); S Bell £1,090, 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (191.00); S Mallon £1,040, 475kg Charolais (219.00), £1,010, 475kg Limousin (213.00), £1,005, 465kg Limousin (216.00), £955, 455kg Limousin (210.00); I McAleece £1,000, 455kg Charolais (220.00), £950, 465kg Belgian Blue (204.00), £920, 365kg Limousin (252.00), £900, 405kg Limousin (222.00), £860, 410kg Limousin (210.00); V Kelly £970, 465kg Charolais (209.00), £875, 400kg Charolais (219.00); J McLean £875, 400kg Charolais (219.00), £815, 405kg Charolais (201.00); S Hughes £870, 390kg Limousin (223.00), £845, 340kg Limousin (249.00) and E Dallas £850, 410kg Limousin (207.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices cleared to £1,190 675kg Simmental (176.00) presented by J Bell; R Verner £1,110, 605kg Aberdeen Angus (184.00), £800, 440kg Charolais (182.00); E and S Boland £1,095, 570kg Limousin (192.00), £885, 470kg Limousin (188.00); P Nicholson £1,080, 520kg Limousin (208.00), £975, 530kg Charolais (185.00), £950, 505kg Charolais (188.00), £865, 465kg Charolais (186.00); M McNally £1,015, 535kg Shorthorn beef (190.00); S Stevenson £970, 525kg Charolais (185.00); a Ballygawley farmer £785, 405kg Limousin (194.00), £725, 390kg Limousin (186.00), £690, 345kg Limousin (200.00) and E Watt £740, 410kg Limousin (181.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1,190, 805kg Charolais (148.00) presented by A Ferguson, £1,000, 780kg Charolais (128.00) and D Bell £890, 675kg Limousin (132.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A good entry of calves met a very sharp trade to peak at £400 Limousin bull presented by B O’Neill, £230 Limousin bull; I Swaile £400 Hereford bull, £390 Hereford bull; W and F Armstrong £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; S McMullan £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Limousin bull; C Loughran £335 Hereford bull, £230 Hereford bull; R Crawford £330 Belgian Blue bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Belgian Blue bull; K Wilkinson £310 Saler bull; I Clarke £290 Belgian Blue bull; P Woods £290 Shorthorn bull; E Robinson £280 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; B Doran £270 Simmental bull; N Hammond £230 Speckle Park bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £195.

Heifer calves cleared to £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by W and F Armstrong; S McMullan £300 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E McVeigh £255 Hereford heifer; K Wilkinson £230 Hereford heifer; B O’Neill £220 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £220 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers and S McCaffrey £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

A larger entry of weanlings this week saw prices top at £1,275, 680kg Limousin bull (190.00) presented by S Allen £1,010, 475kg Limousin (213.00); J Lennox £100, 470kg Limousin (223.00), £935, 420kg Limousin (222.00); W and T Henry £995, 445kg Limousin (223.00), £910, 430kg Limousin (212.00); J Woods £940, 410kg Limousin (228.00), £900, 390kg Limousin (230.00); O Barker £930, 435kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00); P Litter £890, 415kg Limousin (214.00), £850, 395kg Limousin (214.00), £845, 400kg Limousin (210.00); F McConville £785, 355kg Limousin (220.00), £770, 355kg Belgian Blue (218.00), £750, 350kg Limousin (214.00), £685, 280kg Simmental (246.00); A Ferguson £780, 365kg Charolais (215.00); A Faloon £760, 360kg Simmental (210.00), £720, 330kg Limousin (216.00), £675, 290kg Limousin (234.00), £600, 275kg Limousin (218.00); A Ferguson £730, 295kg Limousin (248.00), £695, 285kg Charolais (245.00), £640, 290kg Charolais (218.00); J Weir £705, 305kg Charolais (231.00); G Allen £655, 275kg Charolais (237.00); S Sinnamon £600, 255kg Limousin (233.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £885, 445kg Limousin (198.00) presented by W and T Henry, £750, 365kg Limousin (204.00); A Ferguson £790, 375kg Charolais (210.00), £645, 290kg Charolais (222.00), £625, 310kg Charolais (202.00); G Allen £670, 320kg Charolais (210.00), £635, 305kg Charolais (208.00), £580, 265kg Charolais (217.00), £540, 260kg Charolais (205.00), £520, 210kg Charolais (244.00); J Weir £610, 305kg Charolais (201.00) and J Sloane £590, 258kg Limousin (229.00).