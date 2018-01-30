Heifers topped at £1,300 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 29th January 2018 which was met with a good and steady trade throughout for the cattle on offer.

Fat cows were an excellent trade with the top price of £1,245 being paid for a Limousin at 754kg.

Heifers topped at £1,300 for a Limousin weighing 782kg.

Bullocks also sold very well with the top price of £1,240 being paid for a Belgium Blue weighing 662kg.

Top prices per kilo

Fat cows – Simmental, 636kg at £1,130 = 1.78p. Heifers – Charolais, 452kg at £965 = 2.13p. Bullocks – Charolais, 396kg at £885 = 2.23p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 428kg at £885 = 2.07p; Charolais, 466kg at £920 = 1.97p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 268kg at £370 = 1.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 440kg at £635 = 1.44p; Limousin, 300kg at £435 = 1.45p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 604kg at £1,070 = 1.77p; Limousin, 494kg at £995 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 338kg at £670 = 1.98p; Charolais, 360kg at £730 = 2.03p; Charolais, 316kg at £655 = 2.07p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 782kg at £1,300 = 1.66p; Limousin, 662kg at £1,155 = 1.74p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,065 = 1.83p; Desertmartin producer; Charolais, 550kg at £1,080 = 1.96p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,050 = 2.03p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,135 = 1.85p; Limousin; 560kg at £1,095 = 1.96kg; Limousin, 524kg at £1,080 = 2.06p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 538kg at £1,000 = 1.86p; Charolais, 452kg at £965 = 2.13p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,000 = 1.98p; Charolais, 476kg at £965 = 2.03p.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 500kg at £1,005 = 2.01p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,035 = 2.00p; Charolais, 466kg at £870 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 320kg at £690 = 2.16p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 604kg at £1,060 = 1.75p; Hereford, 604kg at £1,040 = 1.72p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 546kg at £1,140 = 2.09p; Limousin, 484kg at £960 = 1.98p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 412kg at £840 = 2.04p; Hereford, 360kg at £690 = 1.92p; Charolais, 396kg at £885 = 2.23p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 400kg at £885 = 2.21p; Draperstown producer; Belgian Blue, 662kg at £1,240 = 1.87p; Belgian Blue; 614kg at £1,175 = 1.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 504kg at £1,040 = 2.06p; Limousin, 568kg at £1,085 = 1.91p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,010 = 2.07p; Limousin, 462kg at £930 = 2.01p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,005 = 2.13p.

Fat cows: Maghera producer; Simmental; 636kg at £1,130 = 1.78p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin; 674kg at £1,135 = 1.68p; Maghera producer; Limousin; 754kg at £1,245 = 1.65p.

Sheep: A super entry of almost 1,300 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 27th January 2018, which saw a super trade for fat ewes.

Over 500 fat ewes were sold with many lots passing £100 and the top joint price of £105 being paid for one ewe and £105 being paid for three ewes.

A great entry of 700 lambs were also a good trade with many lots passing £90.00 with the prices topping at £92.50, with more well fleshed lambs required for demand.

Breeding ewes topped at £200 for a Dorset ewe with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Upperlands producer; 2 lambs 26.5kg at £92.50 = 3.49p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £92.00 = 4.00p; Aghadowey producer; 13 lambs 25.3kg at £91.00 = 3.60p; 8 lambs 26kg at £91.00 = 3.50p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £91.00 = 3.50p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 3.75p; Stewartstown producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Portglenone producer; 11 lambs 25.5kg at £90.00 = 3.53p; Garvagh producer; 18 lambs 25kg at £89.50 = 3.58p; Castlerock producer; 5 lambs 26kg at £89.50 = 3.31p; Cookstown producer; 15 lambs 24kg at £89.00 = 3.71p; Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 25.6kg at £88.50 = 3.46p.

Middleweight ;ambs: Maghera producer; 3 lambs 22kg at £83.20 = 3.78p; Draperstown producer; 6 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 3.75p; Desertmartin producer; 6 lambs 22.3kg at £82.50 = 3.70p; Maghera producer; 11 lambs 21kg at £81.50 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 13 lambs 22.6kg at £83.00 = 3.67p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 23.3kg at £82.00 = 3.52p; Swatragh producer; 10 lambs 21.9kg at £82.50 = 3.77p; Bellaghy producer; 3 lambs 21kg at £80.20 = 3.82p.

Store lambs: Donemana producer; 6 lambs 20.8kg at £78.20 = 3.76p; Limavady producer; 13 lambs 20.2kg at £77.50 = 3.84p; Magherafelt producer; 4 lambs 20kg at £75.00 = 3.75p; Draperstown producer; 4 lambs 19.8kg at £71.00 = 3.59p; Maghera producer; 10 lambs 17kg at £70.00 = 4.12p; Ballymoney producer; 3 lambs 18kg at £72.50 = 4.03p; Claudy producer; 5 lambs 14kg at £49.50 = 3.54p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Rasharkin producer; 1 ewe at £105; Maghera producer; 3 ewes £105; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £103.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.