Heifers topped at £1,320 for 720kg at Dungannon Mart

Once again all classes of stock where keenly sought after with steers selling to £1,280, 655kg Hereford (195.00).

Heifers topped at £1,320, 720kg Charolais (183.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £370 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £370 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings peaked at £950, 420kg Limousin steer (225.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £945, 460kg Charolais (205.00).

STEERS (70)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1,280, 655kg Hereford (195.00) presented by W Jardin; G McMaster £1,220, 580kg Limousin (210.00), £1,200, 600kg Limousin (200.00), £1,185, 520kg Limousin (228.00); R Burns £1,180, 545kg Simmental (217.00), £1,170, 565kg Limousin (207.00), £1,095, 520kg Charolais (211.00), £1,080, 535kg Simmental (202.00); L Kerr £1,130, 495kg Charolais (228.00), £1,100, 515kg Limousin (214.00), £1,100, 525kg Limousin (210.00), £1,025, 505kg Charolais (203.00); J Hogg £1,090, 450kg Limousin (242.00); P Evans £1,030, 490kg Charolais (210.00), £890, 390kg Limousin (228.00); B O’Hara £1,000, 435kg Simmental (230.00), £980, 445kg Simmental (220.00); J McStay £975, 485kg Limousin (201.00), £880, 430kg Hereford (205.00), £830, 400kg Belgian Blue (208.00) and P Evans £890, 390kg Limousin (228.00), £840, 415kg Limousin (202.00), £840, 395kg Limousin (213.00), £810, 390kg Limousin (208.00).

HEIFERS (55)

Heifer prices peaked at £1,320, 720kg Charolais (183.00) presented by J Todd, £1,165, 640kg Charolais (197.00); J Holland £1,160, 590kg Limousin (197.00), £1,010, 470kg Limousin (215.00), £1,000, 490kg Charolais (204.00); G Boden £1,130, 580kg Charolais (195.00), £1,125, 545kg Charolais (206.00), £1,110, 535kg Charolais (208.00), £1,020, 510kg Charolais (200.00); B O’Hara £1,090, 515kg Charolais (212.00); E Marshall £1,050, 525kg Limousin (200.00), £985, 505kg Limousin (195.00), £855, 435kg Limousin (197.00); Dungannon farmers £915, 430kg Simmental (213.00), £900 425kg Simmental (212.00), £900 430kg Simmental (209.00), £870, 400kg Simmental (218.00), £820, 395kg Simmental (208.00), £810, 395kg Simmental (205.00), £790, 400kg Belgian Blue (198.00), £770, 350kg Limousin (220.00) and J Kelly £700, 340kg Charolais (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (110)

An excellent entry of calves met a brisk trade to peak at £370 Limousin bull presented by P McElduff; R Fields £365 Simmental bull; W and J Gourley £360 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Hereford bull, £205 Hereford bull; T Muldrew £320 x 3 Hereford bulls, £255 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull; S McMullan £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Loughran £310 Hereford bull, £230 Hereford bull, £205 Hereford bull; W Smith £280 Hereford bull, £235 Hereford bull; W Allen £280 Fleckvieh bull; W McAdam £270 Fleckvieh bull; a Sixmilecross farmer £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Murphy £250 Limousin bull; J McSorley £250 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; P Mullin £245 Hereford bull and K McKenna £215 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £240.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £370 for Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by a Dungannon farmer; P McElvogue £330 Hereford heifer, £300 Hereford heifer; T Muldrew £320 x 3 Hereford heifers, £260 x 2 Hereford heifers; S McMullan £320 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer ; P McElduff £300 Limousin heifer; R Fields £295 Simmental heifer; P Murphy £270 Limousin heifer, £265 Limousin heifer; N Muldrew £260 Hereford heifer and K McKenna £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (106)

A larger entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £950, 420kg Limousin (225.00) presented by L Donnelly, £930, 395kg Limousin (235.00), £860, 345kg Limousin (248.00); Forest View Farms £875, 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00), £850, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00), £815, 335kg Charolais (242.00), £690, 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (286.00), £690, 275kg Belgian Blue (251.00); P Devlin £835, 365kg Charolais (228.00), £800, 330kg Charolais (240.00), £760, 335kg Limousin (227.00), £755, 305kg Limousin (246.00); P Hadden £805, 365kg Charolais (220.00), £800, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (235.00); E Crawford £770, 330kg Limousin (233.00); R Quinn £760, 325kg Aberdeen Angus (234.00), £650, 260kg Shorthorn beef (251.00), £605, 260kg Charolais (234.00); B Meneely £755, 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00) and a Fermanagh farmer £670 250kg Limousin (268.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to £945, 460kg Charolais (205.00) presented by J McQuaid; J Lennox £890, 430kg Limousin (208.00), £840, 385kg Limousin (218.00); D Daly £815, 370kg Charolais (221.00), £790, 345kg Charolais (228.00), £790, 325kg Charolais (242.00), £780, 325kg Charolais (241.00), £740, 290kg Charolais (256.00), £710, 300kg Charolais (230.00); a Fermanagh farmer £685, 320kg Limousin (215.00), £635, 295kg Limousin (214.00), £620, 275kg Limousin (224.00), £530, 245kg Limousin (214.00) and Forest View Farms £505, 220kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (229.00).