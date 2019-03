Heifers with heifers sell to £680 at Newtownstewart Mart

A slightly smaller entry of cattle on offer with a limited number of forward stock available however there was a good supply of smaller weanling type bullocks and heifers with heifers selling to £680 over £1 and £300 per 100kgs while bullocks sold to £535 over £1 and £265 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: A A Patterson, Newtownstewart 650kgs, £150, 660kgs, £139; D J Gallen, Castlederg 690kgs, £141, 700kgs, £120 and C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 560kgs, £132.

Bullock and bull prices: J F McHugh, Castlederg 590kgs, £1,170, 640kgs, £1,120, 630kgs, £1,000; R Henry, Omagh 630kgs, £1,165, 560kgs, £1,000; S Muldoon, Portadown 570kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,085, Jas Quinn, Donemana 650kgs, £1,090, 540kgs, £1,070. M Matchett, Portadown 515kgs, £965. R J Sproule, Castlederg 400kgs, £900, 330kgs, £800 and £790, 300kgs, £800 (£266 per 100kgs) 315kgs, £775 (£246 per 100kgs) 320kgs, £775, 310kgs, £730. P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 450kgs, £945, 530kgs, £905, 440kgs, £890, 420kgs, £860, 430kgs, £850, 460kgs, £825. S Houston, Douglas Bridge 270kgs, £715 (£265 per 100kgs), a Castlederg farmer 380kgs, £890, 420kgs, £885, £855 and £830, 390kgs, £815, 370kgs, £810, 340kgs, £800; M Patton, Douglas Bridge 360kgs, £760.

Heifer prices: J F McHugh, Castlederg 630kgs, £1,035, 560kgs, £980, 520kgs, £880; R J Sproule, Castlederg 340kgs, £1,020 (£680 over £1 and £300 per 100kgs) 350kgs, £800, 340kgs, £775 and £750; T Wallace, Donemana 410kgs, £825; R Giles, Omagh 540kgs, £990 and S McNulty, Castlederg 530kgs, £970.

Sheep sale: Hoggets - Dean McNamee 23.6kgs, £97; S Robinson 25.2kgs, £96.50; C Gallagher 22.8kgs, £92.50; 25kgs, £90.00 and P McFarland 21.1kgs, £80.

Fat ewes: L Hamilton £85; S Robinson £74; D Keatley £70 and £66 and D Millar £70.