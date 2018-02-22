Hoggets sell to £105 at Armoy Mart

A good show of 642 head, last Wednesday Night saw fat hoggets sell to £105.

Store lambs sold to £81.00, fat ewes sold to £94.00 and breeding ewes sold to £124.00.

HOGGETS

Philip Laverty, Armoy, 27kgs, £105. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, £100. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £100. Stephen McNeill, Aghadowey, 28kgs, £100. Aidan Devlin, Limavady, 27kgs, £100. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 23kgs Blackface, £96.00. A J and J Murphy, Cushendun, 23kgs, £94.50. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 23kgs, £94.00. Seamus McNeill, Martinstown, 24kgs Blackface, £93.20. A Boyle, Bushmills, 23kgs, £92.00. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 22½kgs, £91.50. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £90.00. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 23kgs, £90.00. D McDonnell, Armoy, 22kgs, £90.00.

FAT EWES

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 10 Suffolk, £94.00. James McMullan, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £90.00. Tom McCracken, Mosside, 10 Suffolk, £80.00. Carmel Graham, Glenariffe, 1 Dorset, £80.00. Aidan Devlin, Limavady, 2 cross bred £73.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 4 Texel, £79.00. G McAuley, Armoy, 10 Blkackface, £65.00. Francis McDonnell, Martinstown, 3 cross bred £64.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 3 Texel, £77.50.

STORE LAMBS

G Black, Armoy, 5 Suffolk, £81.00. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, 5 Texel, £76.50. Daniel McVicker, Bushmills, 7 Blackface £64.50. Gerard McAuley, Armoy, 10 Blackface, £65.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.

A special sale of 180 top quality mule ewes will be held at Armoy Mart on Wednesday 28th February.

This is a clearance sale of ewes for Mr B Wilson, Fintona and the auctioneers assure everyone that this is a superb flock of mule ewes, due to lamb 15th March to a Suffolk ram.

The ewes have been scanned at over 200% and have been inoculated for Enzootic abortion.

Nearly all were purchased as ewe lambs at Armoy Mart from Messrs Joe and Archie Murphy, Cushendun, and are to be sold at 8.00pm approximately.