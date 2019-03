Hoggets sell to £109 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, March 2, 2019 there was a steady trade with increased numbers, hoggets sold to £109.00, fat ewes to £100.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.26ppk.

Hoggets

Corbally farmer 34kg, £109.00 and 27kg, £107.00, Tobermoney farmer 28kg, £102.00, Castlewellan farmer 30kg, £101.50, Dromara farmer 20kg, £101.00, Hillsborough farmer 26kg, £100.00, Downpatrick farmer 30kg, £100.00, Dundrum farmer 26kg, £100.00, Carrowdore farmer 32kg, £99.50, Ballygowan farmer 25kg, £98.50, Dromara farmer 26kg, £98.50, Crossgar farmer 26kg, £97.50, Saintfield farmer 26kg, £97.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £96.20, Bangor farmer 26kg, £95.00, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £95.00, Carrowdore farmer 25kg, £94.00, Ballydugan farmer 24kg, £91.00, Ballynahinch farmer 30kg, £90.00, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £90.00, Dromara farmer 21kg, £87.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £86.00, Tobercorran farmer 22kg, £85.00, Ballynahinch and Tullymurray farmers 19kg, £81.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £80.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £78.00 and £77.00 and Newtownards farmer 22kg, £75.00.

FAT EWES

Saintfield farmer £100.00, Ballykinlar farmer £100.00, Dundrum farmer £100.00, Castlewellan farmer £95.00, Annalong farmer £92.00 and £90.00, Corbally farmer £87.00, Ballykinlar, Ardglass and Downpatrick farmers £80.00, Seaforde, Annalong and Ballynahinch farmers £70.00.