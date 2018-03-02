Hoggets sell to £110 and fat ewes to £100 at Armoy Mart

Snow and treacherous road conditions kept the entry down to 456 last Wednesday night.

Hoggets sold to £110, fat ewes sold to £100.

A special entry of breeding ewes sold to a top price of £152.00.

LEADING PRICES

Robert McKendry, Ballymoney, 28kgs, £110. Robert Wylie, Cloughmills, 31kgs, £108. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £105. Aidan McKillop, Loughguile, 22kgs, £94.50. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £94.20. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs, £94.00. R Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs, £106.

FAT EWES

S Gallagher, Ballymena, 6 Texels, £100. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Texels, £98.00. R Wylie, Cloughmills, Suffolks, £93.50. J Delargy, Cushendall, Cheviots, £83.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolks, £76.00. R McDonnell, Ballyvoy, cross breds £70.00. Bushmills farmer, cross breds £73.00. John Dillon, Armoy, cross breds £68.00.

STORE LAMBS

J Delargy, Cushendall, 6 Suffolk, £84.00. J McHanna, Ballymoney, 42, Texel, £83.00. William G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 23 Texel, £75.20. S Allen, Ballymoney, 9 Texel, £68.00.

BREEDING SHEEP

Berry Wilson, Fintona, 6, cross breds £152, 8, £148, 8, £146, 7, £14, 9, £141, 15, £140, 16, £138, 6, £140, 8, £135, 15, £132, 10, £132.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.