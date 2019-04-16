Hoggets sell to £114.50 and fat ewes sell to £157 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Another strong show of 1,500 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a strong trade for all types of stock.

An entry of almost 400 cull ewes saw great demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £157 for Texels.

Over 700 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £114.50 for a pen of ewe hoggets at 26.8kg.

A large show of breeders topped at £216 for two year old ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Plumbridge producer; 26.8kg at £114.50 = 4.28p; Ballymoney producer; 30kg at £107.50 = 3.58p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £107 = 4.20p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £106.80 = 4.45p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £105 = 4.38p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £105 = 4.57p; Portglenone producer; 23.5kg at £104.50 = 4.48p; Rasharkin producer; 23.8kg at £104.50 = 4.40p; Magherafelt producer; 26.3kg at £104.20 = 3.96p; Cookstown producer; 24.3kg at £104 = 4.28p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £103.50 = 3.98p and Upperlands producer; 26.6kg at £103 = 3.87p.

Mid-weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 24kg at £108 = 4.50p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Draperstown producer; 22.8kg at £104 = 4.56p; Glarryford producer; 23kg at £104 = 4.52p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £104.50 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £103.80 = 4.51p; Coalisland producer; 21.3kg at £103.50 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £102.20 = 4.65p and Stewartstown producer; 22.8kg at £101.50 = 4.46p.

Lightweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 19.3kg at £94.00 = 4.87p; Limavady producer; 19.3kg at £93.00 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 19.4kg at £83.00 = 4.28p; Draperstown producer; 20kg at £85.00 = 4.25p and Swatragh producer; 18.3kg at £76.50 = 4.18p.

Sample fat ewe prices

Texels: Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £157; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £153; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £149; Suffolks/crossbred: Kilrea producer; 2 ewes at £112 and Cookstown producer; 2 ewes at £105.

Cattle: A fantastic entry of great quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,240 for a Limousin weighing 464kg.

Heifers sold to £1,150 for a Limousin 626kg.

Fat cows sold to £920 for a Limousin weighing 528kg.

The third week of the grazing cattle competition was held on Monday, April 15 and was kindly sponsored by Sean Kearney Cars.

Top heifers reached 2.93£/kg followed by 2.70£/kg.

Congratulations to Brian O’Loughlin, Maghera, on winning the heifer class and John Mullan, Garvagh, for coming second.

Bullocks were also a super trade 2.77£/kg topped the market followed by 2.70£/kg.

Congratulations to C and J McCracken, Magilligan, on winning the first and second bullock prize.

The last competition will be held on Monday, April 29t (closed Easter Monday, April 22).

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 272kg at £735 = 2.93p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 444kg at £1230 = 2.77p.

Cows – Limousin, 528kg at £920 = 1.74p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £1,055 = 2.93p; Limousin, 404kg at £1075 = 2.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £805 = 2.16p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Charolais, 316kg at £795 = 2.52p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £800 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 418kg at £800 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £935 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £920 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £840 = 2.02p; Castledawson producer; Limousin, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Limousin, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £725 = 1.70p; Charolais, 388kg at £905 = 2.33p; Charolais, 372kg at £710 = 1.91p; Charolais, 466kg at £800 = 1.72p; Charolais, 310kg at £620 = 2.00p; Charolais, 368kg at £720 = 1.96p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 314kg at £730 = 2.32p; Limousin, 304kg at £650 = 2.14p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 626kg at £1,150 = 1.84p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 316kg at £735 = 2.33p; Limousin, 272kg at £735 = 2.70p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 498kg at £830 = 1.67p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £830 = 1.96p; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 530kg at £985 = 1.86p; Limousin, 594kg at £1,095 = 1.84p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,080 = 1.91p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 236kg at £505 = 2.14p; Limousin, 258kg at £550 = 2.13p; Limousin, 326kg at £590 = 1.81p; Limousin, 294kg at £530 = 1.80p; Limousin, 322kg at £770 = 2.39p; Belgian Blue 354kg at £505 = 1.43p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 538kg at £1,135 = 2.11p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,115 = 1.90p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 562kg at £1,110 = 1.98p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,015 = 1.85p; Limousin, 558kg at £1,025 = 1.84p and Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £975 = 2.21p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,050 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £1,065 = 2.09p; Charolais, 496kg at £975 = 1.97p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,150 = 1.90p.

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Charolais, 444kg at £, = 2.77p; Limousin, 374kg at £840 = 2.25p; Charolais, 346kg at £935 = 2.70p; Charolais, 294kg at £725 = 2.47p; Charolais, 204kg at £500 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 382kg at £890 = 2.33p; Charolais, 400kg at £925 = 2.31p; Limousin, 460kg at £1025 = 2.23p; Charolais, 374kg at £710 = 1.90p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 304kg at £765 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 444kg at £905 = 2.04p; Simmental, 640kg at £1,190 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1240 = 2.67p; Limousin, 494kg at £1045 = 2.12p; Limousin, 420kg at £985 = 2.35p; Limousin, 454kg at £1190 = 2.62p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,040 = 2.25p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,070 = 2.47p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,000 = 1.87p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,065 = 2.48p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,140 = 2.37p; Castledawson producer; Limousin, 384kg at £940 = 2.45p; Limousin, 334kg at £865 = 2.59p; Limousin, 352kg at £770 = 2.19p; Limousin, 442kg at £875 = 1.98p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 340kg at £700 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £760 = 2.04p; Limousin, 306kg at £740 = 2.42p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £755 = 2.10p; Limousin, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Limousin, 340kg at £695 = 2.04p; Limousin, 434kg at £920 = 2.12p; Limousin, 452kg at £880 = 1.95p; Limousin, 436kg at £910 = 2.09p; Limousin, 432kg at £920 = 2.13p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 450kg at £860 = 1.91p; Charolais, 480kg at £890 = 1.85p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Limousin, 346kg at £835 = 2.41p; Limousin, 352kg at £805 = 2.29p; Limousin, 390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Limousin, 336kg at £850 = 2.53p; Limousin, 348kg at £840 = 2.41p; Limousin, 300kg at £710 = 2.37p; Limousin, 372kg at £705 = 1.90p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 410kg at £870 = 2.12p; Limousin, 288kg at £655 = 2.27p; Limousin, 430kg at £820 = 1.91p.

CULL COWS: Maghera producer; Limousin, 528kg at £920 = 1.74p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 610kg at £635 = 1.04p and Maghera producer; Belgian Blue 584kg at £670 = 1.15p; Limousin, 498kg at £810 = 1.63p.

