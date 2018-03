Hoggets sell to £125 and fat ewes to £123 at Rathfriland Co-Op

One of the best sheep trades for years was seen on Tuesday evening which saw 600 hoggets sell to £125 on several occasions.

The top 10 lots averaged £122.50 each.

A pen of 20k hoggets sold at £103 or 515p/k.

Other lighter hoggets sold to 520p/k.

Fat ewes sold to £123 for a Moneyscalp farmer.

Breeders topped at £190 for ewes with two lambs at foot.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Banbridge farmer: £125. Shinn farmer: £125. Ballywillwill farmer: £122.50. Castlewellan farmer: £122.50. Hilltown farmer: £122. Dromara farmer: £121.50 and £121. Second Dromara farmer: £121.50. Loughbrickland farmer: £121. Katesbridge farmer: £120 etc.

LIGHTER HOGGETS

Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £103 or 515p/k. Hilltown farmer: 16k at £81.50 or 510p/k, 16.2k at £81.50 or 508p/k. Castlewellan farmer: 40 hoggets, 24.4k at £119.20. Donaghmore farmer: 23.3k at £112.50. Shinn farmer: 21.7k at £104.50. Ballywillwill farmer: 23k at £110. Quilly farmer: 23.5k at £112.50. 21k lots sold freely at £100 per head.

FAT EWES

Moneyscalp farmer: £123. Dromara farmer: £120.50 and £119.50. Aghaderg farmer: £117. Killowen farmer: £117. Ardaragh farmer: £114. Ringsend farmer: £114 and £112. Dromara farmer: £112.50. Kilkeel farmer: £111.

BREEDERS

Slievenabooley farmer: Doubles to £190 and from £170 up. Clough farmer: ewes with singles to £158 and from £98 up.