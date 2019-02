Hoggets sell to £94, fat ewes to £80 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, February 9, 2019 hoggets sold to £94.00.

Fat ewes sold to £80.00 and light weight lambs sold to £3.95ppk.

Hoggets

Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £94.00, Tobermoney farmer 26kg, £93.00, Castlewellan farmer 27kg, £92.50, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £90.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £90.50, Ballyalton farmer 24kg £87.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £85.50, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £85.50, Ballyward farmer 23kg, £85.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £85.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 23kg, £80.00, Drumaroad farmer 23kg, £78.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £77.50, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £76.00, Comber farmer 19kg, £75.00, Ballynahinch farmer 18kg, £68.50, Castlewellan farmer 19kg, £66.50, Ardglass farmer 18kg, £60.50, Downpatrick farmer 18kg, £60.50 and Crossgar farmer 17kg, £60.00.

FAT EWES

Ballynahinch farmer £80.00, Newcastle farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmer £78.00, and Downpatrick, Ballynahinch, Killough farmers £75.00, Ballygowan farmer £68.50 and £67.00 and Castlewellan farmer £66.50.

At the Monday (February 11) night cattle sale.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,030 for 460kg Charolais (£2.24ppk) with heifers at £840 for 500kg Aberdeen Angus (1.68ppk).

Good quality light weight heifers selling to a top of £2.50ppk

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 420kg Limousin £966 ( 2.30ppk), Downpatrick farmer 394kg Charolais £895 (2.27ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 332kg Belgian Blue £750 (2.26ppk), Dromara 364kg Limousin £819 (2.25ppk), Downpatrick farmer 460kg Charolais £1030 (2.24ppk) and 416kg Charolais £920 (2.21ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 326kg Limousin £720 (2.21ppk), Killinchy farmer 400kg Charolais £880 (2.20kg) and 354kg Limousin £775 (2.19ppk) and 316kg Limousin £685 (2.17ppk) and 460kg Charolais £995 (2.16ppk), Newtownards farmer 354kg Charolais £760 (2.15ppk), and Ballyhornan farmer 466kg Aberdeen Angus £980 (2.14ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 424kg Limousin £870 (2.06ppk) and 338kg Charolais £680 (2.01ppk), Downpatrick farmer 476kg Aberdeen Angus £930 (1.96ppk), Ardglass farmer 430kg Limousin £810 (1.89ppk) and 486kg Hereford £850 (1.75ppk).

Heifers

Castlewellan farmer 250kg Limousin £625 (2.50ppk) and 254kg Limousin £610 (2.40ppk) and 268kg Belgian Blue £600 (2.21ppk), Castlewellan farmer 268kg Limousin £600 (2.24ppk) and 306kg Saler £665 (2.17ppk) and 316kg Frk £670 (2.12ppk) and 298kg Limousin £630 (2.11pk), Annacloy farmer 318kg Saler £670 (2.11ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 324kg Limousin £680 (203ppk) and 348kg Limousin £700 (2.04ppk) and 342kg Belgian Blue £670 (1.97ppk) and 378kg Limousin £725 (1.92ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 554kg Simmental £990 (1.79ppk) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus £840 (1.68ppk).