Hoggets sell to a top of £118 at Saintfield

There was a smaller show of 406 sheep at Saintfield on Tuesday (1st May) with Hoggets selling to a top price of £118 and a top of £4.50 per kg.

Spring Lambs sold to a top price of £120 and a top of £5.60 per kg. Fat Ewes sold to a top price of £121.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS: Kircubbin producer, 2 27kgs £118, Killinchy producer, 27kgs £114, Ballywalter producer, 20kgs £112, Toye producer, 5 28.5kgs £110, Killyleagh producer, 2 27kgs £110, 3 21.5kgs £80, Comber producer, 30kgs £110, 25kgs £110, Ardglass producer, 2 23.5kgs £100, 3 22.5kgs £99, Toye producer, 4 25kgs £100, Downpatrick producer, 7 21kgs £99, Lisburn producer, 3 21kgs £92, Castlewellan producer, £72.

SPRING LAMBS: Dromara producer, 4 38kgs £120, Carryduff producer, 4 24kgs £120, Greyabbey producer, 8 22kgs £117, Comber producer, 2 22kgs £117, Crossgar producer, 17 21.5kgs £117, Newtownards producer, 4 21.5kgs £111, Killinchy producer, 4 22kgs £111, Groomsport producer, 2 20kgs £107, Ardglass producer, 6 20.5kgs £103.

FAT EWES: Comber producer, £121, Comber producer, £116, £110, £106, Ardglass producer, £111, Groomsport producer, £107, £93, £88, Comber producer, £100, Lisburn producer, £96, Greyabbey producer, £95, £75, Dromore producer, £94, £81, Crossgar producer, £90, Downpatrick producer, £90, Comber producer, £85, Killinchy producer, £88, £84, Greyabbey producer, £88, Killinchy producer, £88, £86, Ardglass producer, £87, £70, Bangor producer, £85.