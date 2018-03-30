Hoggets sell to a top price of £110 at Armoy Mart

Another fine show of 684 head last Wednesday night at Armoy met with an easier trade.

Hoggets sold to a top price of £110.

Fat ewes peaked at £111. Breeding sheep sold to £167 and 36 pet lambs sold to £24.

HOGGETS: Dominic Carey, Ahoghill, 23kgs £105; Trevor Knox, Armoy, 25kgs £111.00; D Douthart, Armoy, 27kgs £108.00; Graham Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £109.00; Patsy Martin, Dunloy, 25kgs £107; Kevin McHugh, Greysteele, 30kgs £110; David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 29kgs £105; Wm Browne, Bushmills, 24kgs £100; Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 25kgs £106; G Burleigh, Fermanagh, 25kgs £100; Darren Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs £99.00; B Mullan and Son, Coleraine, 24kgs £98.00; Pat Dowds, Glarryford, 23kgs £97.00.

LIGHTER LAMBS: J M hanna, Ballymoney 20 ½kgs £89.00; Barbara Kerr, Ballymoney, 20kgs £88.00; M L Patton, Ballymoney, 20kgs £85.00; Mary Steele, Glenarm, 21kgs £92.00; J A McKillop, Cushendall, 22kgs £94.00; G Neilly, Coleraine, 18kgs £75.00.

FAT EWES: S Bradley, Coleraine, 6 Suff, £111; A B Wilson, Armoy, 5 Texels, £90.00; A McGuckian, Cloughmills, 2 c/bs £84.50; S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 5 Tex, £85.00; Donal McKay, Martinstown, 1 Dorset, £90.50; Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 4 Tex, £92.00; Jas Richmond, Ballymoney, 5 Suff, £94.00; Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 3 c/bs £82.50.

BREEDING EWES: G and W Burleigh, Derrylester, 2 (three years old) with lamb £167, 4 (two year old) with lamb £150; Joe Hamilton, Broughshane, 2 Ewes, 3 Lambs, £156; G McDoughall, Bushmills, (in-lamb ewes), 13, £120, 11, £109, 11, £100.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.