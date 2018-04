Hoggets sell to a top price of £116 at Saintfield

There was a smaller show of 310 sheep this Easter Tuesday at Saintfield.

Hoggets sold to a top price of £116 and a top of £5.26 per kg. Fat Ewes sold to a top of £123.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS: Donaghadee producer, 9 27.5kgs £116, Saintfield producer, 27kgs £115, 20kgs £95, Killinchy producer, 12 30kgs £115, 3 22.5kgs £103, Ballynahinch producer, 2 22.5kgs £115,Comber producer, 30 25kgs £111, 7 21kgs £88, Downpatrick producer, 6 23.5kgs £110, Cloughey producer, 15 23.5kgs £106, Lisburn producer, 2 22.5kgs £103.50, Comber producer, 5 22kgs £100, 10 19kgs £82, Ballynahinch producer, 3 19kgs £100, Downpatrick producer, 14 21.5kgs £97.

FAT EWES: Hillsborough producer, £123, £100, Downpatrick producer, £115, Killinchy producer, £94, £72, Seaforde producer, £90, Hillsborough producer, £85.50, Seaforde producer, £85, £84, Downpatrick producer, £85, Lisburn producer, £80, Saintfield producer, £77, Comber producer, £75, Donaghadee producer, £75.