Hoggets sell to a top price of £134 at Saintfield

There was a good entry of 575 sheep at Saintfield on Tuesday (10th April) with hoggets selling to a top price of £134 and a top of £4.90 per kg.

Spring lambs sold to a top price of £142 and a top of £5.92 per kg. Fat ewes sold to a top of £120 and breeding sheep selling to a top price of £212 for one ewe and two lambs.

LEADING PRICES:

HOGGETS: Greyabbey producer, 5 37.5kgs £134, Carryduff producer, 6 35kgs £132, 51 27kgs £126, Carrowdore producer, 2 34kgs £128, Ardglass producer, 11 27kgs £125, Comber producer, 27kgs £128, 3 27.5kgs £125, Comber producer, 3 30kgs £124, 11 21.5kgs £100, Newtownards producer, 9 26.5kgs £123, Saintfield producer, 30kgs £120, Greyabbey producer, 6 29,5kgs £120, 5 27.5kgs £118, Castlewellan producer, 30 25.5kgs £120, Killyleagh producer, 20 25.5kgs £120, Kircubbin producer, 17 27.5kgs £120, 3 24kgs £100, Dromara producer, 2 29kgs £120, 25kgs £110, Newtownards producer, 8 24kgs £115, Comber producer, 3 24kgs £104, Bangor producer, 10 20.5kgs £100.50, Crossgar producer, 6 19.5kgs £90, Comber producer, 27 19kgs £90.

SPRING LAMBS: Downpatrick producer, 24kgs £142, 2 31kgs £135, 24kgs £110, Downpatrick producer, 2 24kgs £140, Newtownards producer, 9 22kgs £ 125, Lisburn producer, 3 21kgs £118, Comber producer, 4 22kgs £110.

FAT EWES: Newtownards producer, £120, Killinchy producer, £104, Downpatrick producer, £100, Carrowdore producer, £90, Comber producer, £90, Downpatrick producer, £90, Ballynahinch producer, £90, Ballywalter producer, £85, Castlewellan producer, £85, £78, Killinchy producer, £82, Newtownards producer, £80, Comber producer, £80, Downpatrick producer, £80, Greyabbey producer, £80, Greyabbey producer, £78.

BREEDING SHEEP: Dromara producer, one ewe and two lambs, £212, one ewe and two lambs £178, one ewe and two lambs £172, one ewe and one lamb £162, two ewes and two lambs £150 each, two ewes and l2 lambs £140,