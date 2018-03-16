Holstein bullocks sell to £1,085 at Rathfriland Co-Op

350 head on Friday saw an excellent demand throughout.

In the bullock section while continental stock sold to 224p/k, the Holstein bullocks were an excellent trade.

A top of £1,085 was paid for a 696k lot with several others at over £1,000 each.

140 weanlings sold to £890 for a 370k Limousin male from Shinn.

A 364k Charolais female from Finnis sold at £830.

12 Charolais males from this farm sold to 291p/k or 240k at £700.

A Lisburn farmer sold a 290k Belgian Blue female at £810 or 279p/k.

Store heifers sold to £1,040 and £221p/k for a Ballinran farmer.

Fat cows to £1,015 for a 634k from Lisburn.

Dropped calves and young sturks sold to £470 for bulls and £455 for heifers from a Kilkeel farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Kilkeel farmer: £470, £450, £320 for bulls, £455, £450 and £440 for heifers. Scarva farmer: pen of Belgian Blue, £375, £355, £315 and £310. Upper Crossgar farmer: 7 Aberdeen Angus heifers averaging £390 each. Ballinaskeagh farmer: £350 for Simmental. Hillsborough farmer: £350 for Belgian Blue. Donaghcloney farmer: £350 for Aberdeen Angus. Mayobridge farmer: Simmental bulls £335. Downpatrick farmer: Charolais bull £330 and Charolais heifer £225.

WEANLINGS

Shin farmer: £890. Finnis farmer: 12 Charolais heifers, 364k at £830, 362k at£825, 340k at £775, 320k at £750, 342k at £730, 290k at £720, 318k at £720, 240k at £700 etc. Lisburn farmer: Belgian Blue heifers 290k at £810, 230k at £605. Kilcoo farmer: 262k at £620, 290k at £600, 254k at £560. Ballynahinch farmer: 358k at £800, 338k at £790, 346k at £740. Rostrevor farmer: 378k at £795, 240k at £700, 316k at £665, 306k at £660, 378k at £660. Downpatrick farmer: 290k at £700, 308k at £700, 262k at £605, 302k at £665. Newry farmer: 270k at £650. Hilltown farmer: 282k at £700, 310k at £740. Edenagarry farmer: 314k at £810, 266k at £580, 318k at £680.

HEIFERS

Ballinran farmer: 502k at £1,030, 448k at £990, 450k at £900, 404k at £820. Magheramayo farmer: 428k at £855, 452k at £825, 470k at £820. Markethill farmer: 416k at £825. Donaghmore farmer: 480k at £1,005, 498k at £980, 484k at £930, 464k at £890, 422k at £800. Dromara farmer: 414k at £820.

FAT COWS

Lisburn farmer: 634k at £1,015. Moira farmer: 632k at £795. Rathfriland farmer: 546k at £700, 550k at £700 and 400k at £520.

BULLOCKS

Donaghmore famrer: 496k at £1,060, 458k at £1,050, 496k at £1,015, 432k at £970, 490k at £925. Glenloughlin farmer: 560k at £1,140, 518k at £1,045, 540k at £1,110, 532k at £1,100, 440k at £885. Mayobridge farmer: 502k at £950, 436k at £915, 432k at £910, 410k at £880.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 696k at £1,085, 760k at £1,005, 684k at £1,005, 620k at £930, 668k at £910, 668k at £920, 640k at £850, 476k at £850, 524k at £800, 588k at £850.

A very large entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw hoggets sell to a top of £125 for a second week in a row.

The top 10 lots sold from £120 to £125.

While the overall average was down by 9 pence, it only reflected the poorer quality lighter lots.

A small entry of spring lambs saw 21.3k sell at £127 or 596 pence per kilo.

Fat ewes sold to £121.50 with the top 10 lots in this section selling from £103 to £121.50.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Shanrod farmer: £125. Rathfriland farmer: £124. Crossmaglen farmer: £123.50 and £123. Katesbridge farmer: £122.50. Moydalgon farmer: £122. Loughbrickland farmer: £121.50. Longstone farmer: £120/50. Kilkeel farmer: £120. Rathfriland farmer: £119. Crossmaglen farmer: 30 hoggets, 25k at £118. Ballyroney farmer: 25k at £117.50. Shinn farmer: 23.3k at £108. The 21k lots sold to £101.

FAT EWES

Newry farmer: £121.50. Ballinaskeagh farmer: £120. Rathfriland farmer: £119. Cullion farmer: £113. Annalong farmer: £113. Dromore farmer: £112. Ballymartin farmer: £112. Longstone farmer: £110 and £105. Kilcoo farmer: £103. Derryneil farmer: £101.

BREEDERS

Over 40 ewes with lambs at foot sold to £175 for doubles from Ballynahinch.

A Lisburn farmer sold doubles for £160 and a Kilkeel farmer sold 7 ewes with 7 lambs at £135 for each outfit.