Improved cattle trade at Rathfriland Co-Op

Cattle met an improving trade on Friday (August 31st) with the top stock showing the best improvement.

The bullock section was topped by a 648k Charolais from Lisburn at £1,290.

A good entry of heifers sold to 211p/k for a 332k for a 332k Charolais from Kilkeel at £680.

A Lisburn farmer topped the heifers with £1195 for 630k.

The weanlings sold to 259p/k for a 286k Charolais at £740 from a Glenavy farmer who averaged 244p/k for five Charolais males.

There were more weanlings at over the £2.00 per kilo mark this week.

Fat cows were mainly Holsteins and sold to £890 for a 810k lot from Gilford.

There were more sucklers around which sold to £1310 for an eight year old cow with calf at foot.

Dropped calves sold to £510 for a four month old Limousin bull from Banbridge. Female calves sold to £375 for an Aberdeen Angus from Kilkeel.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: Limousin bulls £510, £320 and £320. Seafin farmer: Limousin bull £325. Aghalee farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £300 and £300. Kilkeel farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £375, £310, £310, £310 and £275. Mayobridge farmer: Limousin heifer £305. Newtownhamilton farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £305 and £280. Turmore farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £315, £315, £270 and £250.

WEANLINGS

Glenavy farmer averaged 244p/k for five Charolais males, 340k at £830, 330k at £800, 286k at £740, 306k at £740 and 360k at £885. Banbridge farmer: 360k at £840, 404k at £840, 376k at £770, 384k at £765, 398k at £700, 342k at £690, 308k at £690, 326k at £680. Ballyroney farmer: 376k at £770 and 338k at £700.

HEIFERS

Lisburn farmer: 574k at £1,030. Dysart farmer: 510k at £1,000, 448k at £870, 432k at £805. Maze farmer: 478k at £920. Castlewellan farmer: 398k at £835, 500k at £985. Kilkeel farmer: 362k at £765, 332k at £680, 346k at £620. Dromore farmer: 630k at £1195.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

Sucklers cows sold to £1,310 for an aged cow and calf from Dundrum.

Fat cows to £890 for 810k, £780 for 584k etc.

BULLOCKS

Lisburn farmer: 648k at £1,290. Katesbridge farmer: 552k at £1,060. Ballyward farmer: 570k at £1,050, 544k at £980, 510k at £960. Castlewellan farmer: 510k at £1,000. Aughnaskeagh farmer: 546k at £1,000, 542k at £1,000, 580k at £960. Kilkeel farmer: 446k at £940, 326k at £700. Loughbrickland farmer: 452k at £850.

The first breeding sheep sale of the season on Monday (September 3rd) night saw prices exceed expectations.

A Dromara farmer sold five lots to £160 for five with others at £152, £150, £150 and £142. A Kilkeel farmer sold six hoggets at £145 each. Newry farmer: £142, £142, £140. Kilkeel farmer: six at £150. Curley farmer: £145. Hilltown farmer: seven at £135.

At the weekly sheep sale on Tuesday evening, lambs sold to £90 for 27k from Banbridge. Imdel farmer: 26.2k at £87 and 25k at £86. Ballywillwill farmer: 25.9k at £87. Ballykinlar farmer: 25.6k at £85.50 for two lots. Downpatrick farmer: 24k at £85.50. Corbet farmer: 22.7k at £85 and 24.5k at £85. Rostrevor farmer: 16.8k at £64.50 and 16k at £61 Lisnacree farmer: 15k at £57.50. Drinn farmer: 17k at £65.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer: £90 and £86. Lisnacroppin farmer: £85. Corbet farmer: £85. Leitrim farmer: £85. Loughorne farmer: £80.