Another improved entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, September 25th produced a strong demand for all sorts with more stock required to satisfy demand.

This week strong bullocks sold to £1,300 for a 700kg Charolais (£186) with smaller stores selling to £210 per 100kg for a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £870.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £850 for a 390kg Charolais and selling to a top of £318 per 100kg for a 220kg Limousin at £700.

Store heifers sold to £950 for a 510kg Charolais (£186).

Weanling heifers sold to £815 for a 320kg Limousin (£255) selling to a top of £274 per 100kg for a 250kg Limousin at £685.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS

Culkey producer 700kg Charolais to £1,300 (£186), 690kg Charolais to £1,240 (£180) and 530kg Limousin to £1,060 (£200), Rosslea producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,065 (£193), 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £785. Maguiresbridge producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050 (£175), 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £890. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Hereford to £790.

STORE HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 510kg Charolais to £950 (£186), Lisnaskea producer 530kg Charolais to £950 (£179), Rosslea producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£212) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £725. Culkey producer 440kg Charolais to £845, 390kg Charolais to £820, 430kg Charolais to £815, 380kg Charolais to £800, and 390kg Charolais to £790. Bellanaleck producer 450kg Shorthorn to £750.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Derrylin producer 410kg Limousin to £920 (£224), 350kg Limousin to £840 (£240), 260kg Limousin to £800 (£307), 290kg Limousin to £775, 310kg Limousin to £745, 300kg Limousin to £730, 220kg Limousin to £700 (£318), 250kg Limousin to £650, 210kg Limousin to £605 (£288) and 210kg Limousin to £540. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 (£221) and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Garrison producer 310kg Charolais to £820 (£264) and 320kg Charolais to £775. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £850 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £775 (£258), 280kg Charolais to £775, 260kg Charolais to £755 (£290) and 320kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £690 and 290kg Limousin to £600. Kinawley producer 260kg Charolais to £615 (£236).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £815 and 350kg Limousin to £660. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £735 (£272), 250kg Limousin to £685 (£274), 240kg Limousin to £585 (£244) and 240kg Limousin to £560. Florencecourt producer 350kg Limousin to £660 and 270kg Limousin to £600. Rosslea producer 210kg Limousins to £545 each for 2 and 250kg Limousin to £515. Garrison producer 120kg Charolais to £275.