Improved trade for grazing types at Omagh Mart

Improved trade for grazing types and heavyweights steady.

Bullocks

P J Evans, Kesh 420k, £1,045; 350k, £925, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 410k, £1,010; 390k, £960, William Thompson, Lack 450k, £1,085; 575k, £1,215, A O’Neill, Carrickmore 445k, £1,050; 500k, £1,105; 575k, £1,210, O Mulgrew, Kildress 575k, £1,270; 565k, £1,195; 585k, £1,215, P Ward, Drumnakilly 520k, £1,100; 495k, £1,080; 525k, £1,070, Jas Gormley, Belleek 530k, £1,120; 585k, £1,185, E McAleer, Dromore 520k, £1,085, R McFarland, Crosh 505k, £1,055, M Ferris, Leglands 575k, £1,195, G N Armstrong, Lack 435k, £990; 440k, £990, M Cassidy, Drumquin 440k, £980, P D McAleer, Plumbridge 475k, £1,040, P K Donnelly, Roscavey 620k, £1,265, N McConnell, Cookstown 520k, £1,050; 605k, £1,220, R W Ferguson, Newtownstewart 515k, £1,050, Gareth McMenamin, Leglands 540k, £1,100 and D Stevenson, Donemana 380k, £860; 515k, £1,040.

Heifers

D McFarland, Benchran 550k, £1,130; 505k, £1,075; 525k, £1,050, W Nixon, Donemana 520k, £1,080; 570k, £1,160, N Daly, Omagh 465k, £1,110; 470k, £1,110; 495k, £1,070, G Donnelly, Trillick 470k, £1,040; 500k, £1,000, M Cassidy, Drumquin 370k, £825; 355k, £770; 410k, £820. G McMahon, Aughnacloy 465k, £1,000, Jas Gormley, Belleek 470k, £975, S Gordon, Drumquin 465k, £935, H Wilson, Ardstraw 385k, £800 and J Pickens, Fintona 530k, £1,075.

Fat cows

T Connolly, Beragh 560k, £186, J Patterson, Drumquin 680k, £167; 700k, £159; 730k, £148, C Devine, Strabane 770k, £164, M G O’Kane, Drumquin 620k, £153; 620k, £148, P Slane, Carrickmore 800k, £152, B Reid, Ederney 620k, £149, D Quinn, Cookstown 750k, £145, C Conroy, Foremass 670k, £142, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 710k, £139, M Walker, Corlea 720k, £139, K Teague, Dromore 720k, £139 and A Knight, Irvinestown 690k, £137.

Friesian cows

D O McCracken, Seskinore 550k, £129, M K McCullagh, Greencastle 690k, £105, A C Houston, Plumbridge 790k, £103.

Weanlings

Patrick Slane, Carrickmore £860 Charolais bull; £800 Charolais heifer, M Morris, Newtownstewart £700 Limousin bull, T Johnston, Killadeas £700 Charolais bull; £645 Aberdeen Angus bull and M Teague, Omagh £580 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Dropped calves

M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £400 Belgian Blue bull; £365 Belgian Blue heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £395 and £365 Limousin bulls; £320 Limousin heifer, M McAleer, Carrickmore £410 Limousin heifer, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £395 and £360 Limousin bulls, L Pollock, Killen £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Maguire, Trillick £355 Limousin bull, A Moses, Sixmilecross £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £340 Simmental bull, Thomas O’Kane, Leglands £330 Simmental bull, C McFarland, Beragh £325 Hereford bull, J Begley, Carrickmore £330 Belgian Blue heifer, R Smyth, Drumquin £325 and £315 Belgian Blue heifers and D Edgar, Trillick £300 Charolais heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: 365 calves presented had a 100% clearance with heifers topping at 290p per kilo, and bullocks reaching 282p per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

K McNulty, Dromore 320k, £900, E McGirr, Ballygawley 345k, £930, K Lynch, Castlederg 310k, £840; 340k, £860, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 350k, £945; 355k, £935, G Wilson, Carrickmore 335k, £890; 315k, £825, R Scott, Gortin 365k, £960; 370k, £960; 385k, £990, S Donnelly, Dromore 375k, £990; 365k, £940, D F Monaghan, Ederney 370k, £975; 400k, £935, K O’Neill, Dromore 375k, £360k, £945, N Coyle, Douglas Bridge 325k, £840; 295k, £685, M Armstrong, Dromore 350k, £905, L Alexander, Corlea 360k, £910, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 400k, £975; 430k, £970; 410k, £915, Jas Tuohey, Greencastle 480k, £1,105, Geo Robinson, Fintona 415k, £960, F McConville, Errigal 410k, £940, T McAleer, Drumquin 405k, £920, William Millar, Newtownstewart 425k, £950, G McDermott, Mountfield 225k, £595; 250k, £650, J C Milligan, Ederney 300k, £780, H McQuaid, Dromore 285k, £740; 245k, £630, S McCusker, Dromore 295k, £745 and C Fraser, Omagh 295k, £720.

Heifer calves

G Devine, Newtownstewart 345k, £970; 415k, £970, R Scott, Gortin 330k, £925; 350k, £890, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 340k, £900; 370k, £945, J Gallagher, Omagh 360k, £930; 370k, £895; 270k, £795, K Lynch, Castlederg 315k, £800; 280k, £720, P Slane, Carrickmore 315k, £790, B McGinn, Trillick 315k, £785; 260k, £675, W Murray, Aughnacloy, 440k, £985, S Cullen, Ederney 445k, £980; 360k, £890; 330k, £810, M Meegan, Eskra 405k, £880; 340k, £760; 380k, £845, S Whelan, Gortin 415k, £900; 400k, £890, M Armstrong, Dromore 350k, £870; 385k, £900, J Donnelly, Dromore £935, T Devine, Artigarvan 360k, £885; 295k, £705, William Millar, Newtownstewart 395k, £930, E McGirr, Ballygawley 280k, £770, H McQuaid, Dromore 250k, £645, R Thompson, Kesh 280k, £710, K McGurran, Trillick 260k, £655, B McSorley, Trillick 275k, £685, J C Milligan, Ederney 290k, £705; 320k, £745, S McCusker, Dromore 315k, £770; 325k, £760, L Alexander, Corlea 335k, £795, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 370k, £895; 335k, £350k, £760, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 435k, £940; 420k, £900 and E O’Kane, Drumquin 430k, £920.