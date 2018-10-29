In calf cows in keen demand at Plumbridge

Another strong trade at Plumbridge Livestock Sales with in-calf cows in keen demand with a 2014 born cow selling for £1700. Also an entry of beef shorthorn maiden heifers sold to a top price of £2400.

Sean Crossan - In calf heifers: £1320, £1250, £950. In calf cows: £1700, £1480, £1480, £1450, £1400, £1380, £1320, £1180, £1150, £1150, £1000, £950, £900

Ambrose McCullagh- Shorthorn Heifers £2400, £2200, £1800, £1400, £1250, £1020, £920, £880

In calf heifers: U Devine £1280, £950; J Devine £1320, £1250, £1020

Cow with calf at foot: D Conroy £1750, M McCullagh £1720, £1700

Male Calves: J & J Cochrane 340kgs-£750, 320kgs-£690, J.P Brown 220kgs-£600, 180kgs-£590, C McAneney 280kgs-£680, B.J McGill 320kgs-£810, 280kgs-£625, 260kgs-£620, A Patterson 330kgs-£760, S Gorman 460kgs-£945, 420kgs-£910, 420kgs-£885, 400kgs-£800, 350kgs-£740

Female Calves: B Kerlin 420kgs-£800, 420kgs-£720, J.P Brown 220kgs-£650, K Meenan 280kgs-£710, B.J McGill 260kgs-£780, 280kgs-£600, 340kgs-£590, A Stevenson 400kgs-£810, 400kgs-£760.