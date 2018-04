Increased numbers at Saintfield as prices remain firm

There was another great turnout of stock at today’s (Wednesday) sale at Saintfield with increased numbers in all sections with prices remaining firm.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1287 for 790Kg MB £163.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer MB 790Kg £163 £1287,Fr 750Kg £143 £1072,Fr 640Kg £152 £972, Fr 640Kg £130, £832, Dromara producer Lim 650Kg £1901 £1235,Saintfield producer Lim 610Kg£201 £1226, Her 590Kg £184 £1085, Downpatrick producers Lim 730Kg £158 £1153, AA 510Kg £185 £943, BB 630Kg £149 £938, Saintfield producer AA 700Kg £146 £1022, AA 740Kg £134 £991, Killinchy producer Shb 690Kg £147 £1014, Ballywalter producer Ch 650Kg £156 £1014,AA 640Kg £141 £902, Killinchy producer Shb 640Kg £157 £1004, Portaferry producer Lim 620Kg £148 £917, Lisburn producer Mb 640Kg £142 £908, Saintfield producer Sh 650Kg £136 £884, Comber producer Hol 700Kg £125 £875, Ballygowan producer Lim 630Kg £138 £869, Hillsborough producer Fr 650Kg £133 £864, Fr 670Kg £122 £817, Comber producer Hol 720Kg £117 £842.

Beef bullocks Sold to a top of £1457 for 740Kg Lim £190 for Ballynahinch producer and £1349 for 710Kg Sh £190.

Heifers sold to a top of £1220 for 570Kg Ch.

Leading prices: Comber producer Ch 570Kg £1220, Ch 620Kg £1150, Lim 500Kg £1075, Ch 510Kg £1060, Ch 530Kg £1022, Lim 500Kg £1010, BB 530Kg £1000, Saintfield producers AA 580Kg £1195, AA 540Kg £1185, Her 570Kg £1110, AA 510Kg £1030, Her 550Kg £1000, Her 520Kg £990, AA 510Kg £980, AA 520Kg £970, AA 460Kg £955, Her 520Kg £940, Her 470Kg £905, AA 470Kg £900, AA 470Kg £900, Her 450Kg £820, Her 440Kg £805, AA 410Kg £775, Glenavy producer Lim 510Kg £930, Lim 430Kg £890, Lim 480Kg £885, Downpatrick producer Sal 400Kg £810, Comber producer Her 440Kg £810.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1260 for 580Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Comber producers Lim 580Kg £1260, BB 600Kg £1180,Ch 570Kg £1090, Lim 550Kg £1090, Lim 590Kg £1090, Lim 510Kg £1085, Lim 540Kg £1040,Sal 520Kg £1025, Lim 540Kg £1015, Spk 560Kg £1005, Lim520Kg £1000, Ballynahinch producers Lims 680Kg £1200, 650Kg £1185,BB 550Kg £1180, Lims 540Kg £1165, 510Kg £1140, 530Kg £1135, 570Kg £1105, Lim 520Kg £1080, Lim 530Kg £1080,Lim 500Kg £1075, Lim 590Kg £1050, Ch 490Kg £965, Lisburn producer Ch 560Kg £1130, Bangor producer Her 470Kg £1105, BB 480Kg £1100, Ballywalter producer Ch 510Kg £1050, Ch 540Kg £1025, Carryduff producer Ch 400Kg £1045, Ch 400Kg £1025, Saintfield producer Lim 520Kg £1030.

Sucklers sold to a top of £1240 for Her Cow with Sim bull calf at foot And Springers sold to a top of £1310 for Sal.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £375 for Her Bull calf and £280 for Her Heifer calf.