Keen demand for cattle at Omagh Mart

Keen demand for quality sorts in a large November entry of cattle.
Bullocks
T McCarroll, Eskra 455k, £1,030; 425k, £970, J Mullan, Tattyreagh 485k, £1,080, P Lusby, Ardmore 520k, £1,110; 550k, £1,135, E Boland, Fintona 505k, £1,080, R Doherty, Dunbreen 530k, £1,120; 620k, £1,295, H P McMahon, Beragh 600k, £1,260; 610k, £1,240; 630k, £1,270, P O’Kane, Drumquin 505k, £1,030, B Campbell, Coneywarren 595k, £1,200 and E McCann, Fintona 425k, £935.
Heifers
G Law, Kesh 405k, £980 and £970; 425k, £990, A Armstrong, Dromore 445k, £990; 510k, £1,070, H Donnelly, Sixmilecross 460k, £990, W Craig, Fyfin 495k, £1,060, F Doherty, Dunbreen 415k, £890; 460k, £990, R Crawford, Newtownstewart 495k, £1,040; 545k, £1,180 and G McMahon, Aughnacloy 545k, £1,165.