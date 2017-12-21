Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A smaller entry of 170 calves on Thursday 14th December at Kilrea Mart, met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £365, £290; G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £345, Hereford £235; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £335, £320; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £330, Aberdeen Angus £327, £320, £295; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £315; D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £315; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £300, Aberdeen Angus £295, Hereford £290; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £250; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £230; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £215, £205; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £210; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £205, Simmental £200; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, Limousin £205.

Heifer calves:

Garvagh Farmer, Charolais £347; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £285, £272; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £280; Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £250; Randalstown farmer, Hereford £250; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £240.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £130. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

20 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 360 on Monday 18th December met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: C Gibson, Eglinton, 22k, £82 (373); K Blair, Limavady, 22.5k, £83 (369), 19k, £66 (347); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 24k, £88.20 (368); K Lawrence, Coleraine, 23k, £84.50 (367), 21k, £75.50 (360); G Andrew, Doagh, 24k, £87.80 (366); Draperstown farmer, 22k, £80 (364); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23k, £82.70 (360); S Moore, Portstewart, 24.5k, £86.80 (354); N Parke, Cookstown, 25.5k, £90 (353); N Wallace, Coleraine, 25k, £88 (352); A McDonald, Portglenone, 24k, £84.20 (351); J Kerr, Macosquin, 20k, £70 (350); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 20k, £70 (350); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22k, £77 (350); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 21.5k, £75.20 (350); J Patterson, Kilrea, 24k, £84 (350). M Millar, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £75 (349); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 23k, £80.20 (349); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 23k, £80 (348), 25k, £85 (340); E Steele, Portglenone, 19k, £65.80 (346), 22k, £76 (346); L Reid, Coleraine, 25k, £86 (344); A Linton, Garvagh, 27.5k, £94.20 (343); D Logan, Rasharkin, 19.5k, £66.80 (343).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes and rams to £110. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 19th December met a super trade to a top of £1,880 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,880, £1,870, £1,820, £1,700, £1,650, £1,580; D and Y Allen, Moneymore, calved heifers to £1,610, £1,560; I Anderson, Rasharkin, second calver to £1,580.

A smaller entry of 120 stock on Wednesday 20th December at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,130, heifers sold to £1,160 and fat cows sold to £1,280.

Fat cows: (45 on offer, flying trade - more required).

860k Limousin, £1,280 (149), 800k Aberdeen Angus, £1,170 (146), 860k Friesian, £1,250 (145), 800k, £1,160 (145); D Boyd, Portglenone, 670k Simmental, £960 (143); Randalstown farmer, 710k Belgian Blue, £1,010 (142); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 670k Limousin, £920 (137); I McPherson, Garvagh, 490k Aberdeen Angus, £142); Henry Farms, Armoy, 730k Fleckvieh, £995 (136); T McCracken, Limavady, 670k Friesian, £910 (136).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

T McCracken, Limavady, springer in calf Aberdeen Angus bull to £945.

Heifers: R Shaw, Rasharkin, 440k Charolais, £935 (213); J Johnston, Magherafelt, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,135 (199); Portglenone farmer, 360k Limousin, £695 (193); Portglenone farmer, 340k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £650 (191).

Steers: R Shaw, Rasharkin, 390k Limousin, £865 (222), 330k, £712 (216), 340k, £697 (205), 380k, £765 (201); J Blair, Limavady, 490k Charolais, £1,020 (208), 460k, £895 (195); Antrim farmer, 480k Limousin, £1,000 (208); L Blair, Limavady, 490k Charolais, £985 (201), 500k, £990 (198), 490k Limousin, £950 (194), 550k Simmental, £1,050 (191); R Lyons, Coleraine, 400k Limousin, £775 (194); G and R Wilson, Ballyclare, 370k Charolais, £712 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.