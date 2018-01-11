Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A super entry of 290 calves on Thursday 4th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

W and A Houston, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £382; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Limousin £330; J J and B J Rankin, Limavady, Charolais £310, Belgian Blue £235; M Millar, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £300; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £285; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £265; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £260; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £240; I Semple, Dungiven, Hereford £210, £195; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, Limousin £200.

Heifer calves:

Greysteel farmer, Limousin £320, £230; B Kelso, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £275; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £260; M Millar, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £260; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £240, £235, £215; J J and B J Rankin, Limavady, Charolais £235; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £215; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £215; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £212; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £210.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £170. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of just under 800 sheep on Monday 8th January met a sharp trade. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs:

D and A Lamont, Portglenone, 25k, £97 (388); T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 25k, £96.80 (387); J Currie, Ballymoney, 23k, £87.60 (381); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £81.20 (378); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k, £86.50 (376); J Patterson, Kilrea, 23.5k, £87.60 (373); S Caldwell, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £80 (372); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 24k, £89.20 (372); R Sinclair, Bushmills, 24k, £89.20 (372); R Lyttle, Garvagh, 24.5k, £91 (371); W McQuitty, Clough, 21k, £77.80 (371); R C Reid, Glarryford, 24k, £88.60 (369); T Topping, Garvagh, 24k, £88.50 (369); S Moore, Portstewart, 23.5k, £86.20 (367); W McAllister, Rasharkin, 24k, £88 (367); D Adams, Bushmills, 24k, £87.50 (365); D Hyndman, Upperlands, 24.5k, £89.40 (365); A McDonald, Portglenone, 22k, £80 (364); Randalstown farmer, 18k, £65.50 (364); W Bradley, Garvagh, 24k, £87 (363); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 27k, £98 (363); J Christie, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £78 (363); J G Linton, Garvagh, 27k, £98 (363); Coleraine farmer, 21k, £76 (362); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k, £81 (360); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £81 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes and rams to £85.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 9th January met a super trade to a top of £1,800 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,780; G Young, Ballymena, springing heifers to £1,200.

A super entry of 250 stock on Wednesday 10th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,340, heifers sold to £1,030 and fat cows sold to £1,135.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required)

F Tannahill, Macosquin, 620k Limousin £1,080 (174); N and J Thompson, Killaloo, 660k Simmental £1,035 (157); Ballymena farmer, 730k Limousin £1,135 (156), 680k, £1,015 (149); Coleraine farmer, 670k Belgian Blue £1,025 (153), 530k Limousin £725 (137); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 640k Simmental; £980 (153); E McSorley, Draperstown, 730k Limousin £1090 (149), 660k, £935 (142); R McAfee, Ballymoney, 550k Limousin £815 (148); Maghera farmer, 680k Limousin £1,000 (147); V Scullion, Omagh, 520k Hereford £750 (144); D Starrett, Kilrea, 660k Limousin £950 (144), 640k, £880 (138); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 630k Limousin £895 (142); Antrim farmer, 580k Limousin £800 (138); M Glenn, Coleraine, 480k Friesian £650 (135).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

F Tannahill, Macosquin, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,295.

Heifers:

S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 450k Charolais £1,005 (223), 420k, £840 (200), 490k, £965 (197), 460k, £900 (196); R Cole, Macosquin, 330k Limousin £730 (221), 310k Hereford £620 (200); C Kelly, Bellarena, 410k Charolais £885 (216), 445k Aberdeen Angus £960 (216), 400k Charolais £860 (215), 400k, £840 (210), 380k, £770 (203), 445k Belgian Blue £890 (200); J Keatley, Magherfelt, 310k Limousin £662 (214), 320k, £675 (211), 320k Blonde D’Aquitaine £670 (209); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 450k Limousin £955 (212); Kilrea farmer, 380k Charolais £800 (211), 330k Limousin £680 (206); R McAfee, Ballymoney, 430k Belgian Blue £900 (209), 320k Limousin £665 (208), 500k Belgian Blue £1015 (203), 380k Limousin £748 (197); Rasharkin farmer, 460k Limousin £930 (202); Coleraine farmer, 330k Limousin £660 (200); J McGarry, Dunloy, 520k Charolais £1030 (198), 490k, £950 (194); N Connor, Dungiven, 430k Limousin £840 (195).

Steers:

J Keatley, Magherafelt, 340k Limousin £800 (235), 360k, £800 (222), 350k Blonde D’Aquitaine £760 (217); C Kelly, Bellarena, 430k Charolais £990 (230), 440k Belgian Blue £1000 (227), 430k Aberdeen Angus £950 (221), 400k Charolais £860 (215), 450k, £960 (213); A Bradley, Kilrea, 430k Charolais £970 (226); H Savage, Magherafelt, 470k Charolais £1,060 (226), 550k Blonde D’Aquitaine £1,125 (205); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 450k Charolais £1,000 (222), 490k, £1,080 (220), 440k, £955 (217), 470k, £990 (211), 490k, £990 (202), 540k, £1,075 (199); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 410k Limousin £900 (220), 420k, £890 (212), 460k Charolais £940 (204); R McAfee, Ballymoney, 280k Limousin £600 (214); D Clarke, Moneymore, 470k Aberdeen Angus £990 (211); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (211), 550k, £1,120 (204), 660k, £1,340 (203); A Henry, Finvoy, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1,325 (211), 530k Limousin £1,085 (205), 590k Aberdeen Angus £1,200 (203), 590k, £1,185 (201), 620k, £1,225 (198), 530k, £1,035 (195); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 540k Charolais £1,125 (208); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 420k Limousin £852 (203); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 540k Belgian Blue £1,095 (203); Maghera farmer, 620k Limousin £1,208 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.