Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A good entry of 190 calves on Thursday 15th February met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

A and S Hall, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £388, Belgian Blue £370, Friesian £235; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £365; T Smyth, Kilrea, Fleckvieh £330, Shorthorn beef £258, £250; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £315, £230; H Stronge, Finvoy, Hereford £300; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Charolais £285; J Thompson, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £260; J McAllister, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £250, £200; S Torrens, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £245; Bellaghy farmer, Limousin £240; Cullybackey farmer, Limousin £238, £205; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £235; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £230.

Heifer calves

A and S Hall, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £365, Aberdeen Angus £300, Limousin £300, Belgian Blue £265; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Limousin £360; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £250; Bellaghy farmer, Hereford £245; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £242, £215; I Anderson, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £235; Kilrea farmer, Hereford £220; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £235.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of just under 420 on Monday 19th February met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs:

D Hyndman, Upperlands, 25k, £110 (440); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k, £96.20 (437); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £105 (429); T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 24k, £102.20 (426); A Moore, Portglenone, 25k, £106 (424); S Caldwell, Rasharkin, 25k, £105.50 (422); M McLeister, Portglenone, 22.5k, £95 (422), 22k, £89.50 (407); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 25k, £105 (420), 24.5k, £101 (412); A Nicholas, Limavady, 23k, £96.50 (420); S and A Black, Garvagh, 23.5k, £98.50 (419); S Bonnar, Kilrea, 21k, £88 (419), 20k, £80 (400); D Boreland, Bushmills, 22k, £92 (418), 22k, £89 (405); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £94 (418); J Andrews, Portglenone, 20k, £83 (415); L McKinley, Portstewart, 24k, £99.50 (415); R C Reid, Glarryford, 23.5k, £96 (409); M Smyth, Macosquin, 22k, £89.50 (407); W Bradley, Garvagh, 24.5k, £99 (404); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 25.5k, £103 (404); T Faith, Limavady, 25k, £100.20 (401); G Andrew, Doagh, 23k, £92 (400); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 24k, £95.50 (398), 19k, £75 (395); J Rainey, Kilrea, 27k, £107 (396); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k, £83 (395); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 19k, £75 (395).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £96. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 20th February met a super trade to a top of £1,900 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

G Smyth, Cloughmills, calved heifers to £1,900, £1,800; S Taylor, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,790, £1,610; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifers to £1,720, £1,580, £1,480; W and A Houston, Glarryford, second calvers to £1,700, £1500.

A super entry of 260 stock on Wednesday 21st February at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,300, heifers sold to £1,260 and fat cows sold to £1,370.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 510k Charolais £1,010 (198), 500k Limousin £940 (188); S Tanner, Castlerock, 720k Charolais £1,370 (190); I Tanner, Castlerock, 720k Limousin £1,280 (178); J O’Kane, Garvagh, 530k Limousin £900 (170); D Semple, Dungiven, 650k Limousin £1,060 (163), 520k Parthenais £840 (162), 570k Limousin £900 (158), 630k Belgian Blue £975 (155); Ahoghill farmer, 740k Limouisn £1,130 (153); A Stevenson, Armoy, 620k Simmental £925 (149), 610k Limousin £880 (144), 670k Belgian Blue £930 (139), 610k Parthenais £830 (136); Portglenone farmer, 610k Friesian £875 (143); P McNeill, Rasharkin, 520k Parthenais £720 (139); C McKenna, Swatragh, 720k Limousin £980 (136); J McKenna, Maghera, 590k Limousin £800 (136).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf at foot to £1,050.

Heifers:

G Mullan, Dungiven, 200k Charolais £540 (270), 170k, £450 (265), 180k Limousin £430 (239); R McCartney, Dungiven, 290k Limousin £730 (252), 300k, £655 (218), 360k, £780 (217), 310k, £670 (216), 310k Charolais £665 (215), 360k Limousin £740 (206); G Kirk, Cloughmills, 290k Charolais £715 (247), 320k, £690 (216), 340k Limousin £720 (212), 350k Charolais £740 (211), 330k Aberdeen Angus £680 (206); Kilrea farmer, 270k Charolais £650 (241), 280k Limousin £630 (225), 330k Charolais £725 (220), 320k Limousin £665 (208); T Martin, Dunloy, 370k Charolais £890 (241), 330k, £795 (241), 390k, £930 (239), 370k, £865 (234), 370k, £850 (230), 420k, £930 (221), 400k Blonde d'Aquitaine £880 (220), 390k Limousin £790 (203), 390k, £790 (203); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 370k Charolais £835 (226), 370k, £815 (220), 310k, £640 (207), 320k, £660 (206); B McAuley, Bushmills, 410k Limousin £890 (217), 390k, £800 (205); T Graham, Portglenone, 330k Parthenaise £710 (215); R Fulton, Randalstown, 510k Limousin £1,090 (214), 470k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,000 (213), 500k Limousin £1,040 (208), 510k Limousin £1,050 (206); Garvagh farmer, 570k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,200 (211), 600k Charolais £1,250 (208), 610k, £1,260 (207); A Blair, Macosquin, 450k Aberdeen Angus £945 (210); S Mackey, Greysteel, 450k Limousin £920 (204); M McLeister, Portglenone, 400k Limousin £815 (204); H Clarke, Upperlands, 480k Aberdeen Angus £970 (202); D Torrens, Garvagh, 500k Simmental £1,010 (202).

Steers:

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 220k Charolais £620 (282), 250k, £620 (248), 300k Limousin £735 (245), 320k, £750 (234), 350k, £760 (217); N Glass, Rasharkin, 300k Blonde d'Aquitaine £810 (270), 430k, £990 (230), 410k, £925 (226); E Houston, Ballymena, 260k Simmental £680 (262), 350k Charolais £795 (227); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 330k Charolais £825 (250); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 350k Charolais £875 (250), 340k, £820 (241), 380k, £875 (230), 360k, £815 (226); 350k Blonde d'Aquitaine £778 (222), 380k Charolais £770 (203); M Smyth, Macosquin, 370k Charolais £915 (247), 380k, £920 (242), 440k, £1,060 (241), 450k, £1,075 (239), 460k, £1,085 (236), 400k, £910 (228), 520k, £1,180 (227), 390k, £885 (227), 430k, £920 (214), 520k, £1,100 (212); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 430k Limousin £1,050 (244), 330k Charolais £735 (223); F Hogg, Kilrea, 450k Limousin £1,050 (233), 440k, £1,015 (231), 400k, £895 (224), 540k Limousin £1,180 (219); P Martin, Dunloy, 510k Charolais £1,180 (231), 460k, £1,050 (228), 460k Limousin £1,050 (228), 480k Charolais £1,080 (225), 520k, £1,170 (225), 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,035 (216), 510k Charolais £1,090 (214), 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,025 (209), 520k Charolais £1,080 (208), 500k Simmental £1,030 (206); D Harbinson, Limavady, 390k Aberdeen Angus £870 (223), 380k Simmental £835 (220), 370k, £805 (218), 420k, £890 (212), 440k Aberdeen Angus £930 (211); W Hanna, Rasharkin, 490k Charolais £1,085 (221), 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (219), 470k, £980 (209), 480k, £970 (202), 550k, £1,100 (200); G Boyce, Garvagh, 470k Limousin £1,030 (219), 490k, £1,070 (218), 500k, £1,065 (213), 560k Belgian Blue £1,140 (204); W McNeill, Coleraine, 310k Limousin £680 (219), 290k, £600 (207), 440k, £880 (200); A Linton, Garvagh, 480k Charolais £1,008 (210); D Torrens, Garvagh, 530k Simmental £1,115 (210), 600k, £1,240 (207), 610k, £1,265 (207); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,150 (209), 590k, £1,210 (205), 540k, £1,095 (203); D Shiels, Garvagh, 285k Aberdeen Angus £590 (207), 340k, £695 (204), 310k, £620 (200); C McKenna, Swatragh, 650k Simmental £1,300 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

