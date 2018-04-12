Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer

A super entry of 240 calves on Thursday 5th April met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Limavady farmer, Limousin £400, Belgian Blue £380, Fleckvieh £320; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £395; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £375, £240, Simmental £370, Aberdeen Angus £300, Belgian Blue £210; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £355, £260; R Logan, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £320; Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £285, Shorthorn £285; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £282; W Steele, Coleraine, Limousin £275, Aberdeen Angus £255, Limousin £220; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £270; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £248; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £245; W Riley, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £240; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £225; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £225; Workman Farms, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £225; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £202.

Heifer calves

Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375, Belgian Blue £335, Simmental £292, Aberdeen Angus £285; J Forsythe, Moneymore, Limousin £332; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £290; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £285; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £235; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £210; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £200; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £188.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 440 sheep on Monday 9th April met with a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £124 plus to 524 per kg.

Lambs

Limavady farmer, 21k, £110 (524), 25k, £124 (496); F Hogg, Kilrea, 23k, £120 (522); T Wright, Ballymoney, 21k, £110 (524), 19.5k, £100 (513); A Workman, Ballymoney, 22k, £115 (523); P Linton, Kilrea, 24.5k, £122 (498); Cullybackey farmer, 22k, £109 (496); T Bamford, Rasharkin, 24k, £117 (488); N Parke, Cookstown, 23.5k, £114.50 (487); Garvagh farmer, 22k, £107 (486); S and A Black, Garvagh, 22k, £106 (482); T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 25k, £120 (480); A Henry, Culnady, 21k, £100 (476); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £102 (474); S and S Houston, Maghera, 24k, £113 (471); B Wilkinson, Cookstown, 26k, £122 (469); W Bradley, Garvagh, 26.5k, £124 (468); E Steele, Portglenone, 21k, £98 (467).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £105.00

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 10th April met a super trade to a top of £1,720 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, calved heifer £1,720, springer second calver to £1,200; W and A Houston, Glarryford, third calver £1,500; T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, Fleckvieh calved heifer £1,290.

A super entry of 430 stock on Wednesday 11th April at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade

Steers to £1,470, heifers to £1,420 and fat cows £1,150.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R Anderson, Dunloy, 520k Belgian Blue £940 (181), 700k Limousin £1,000 (143); Upperlands farmer, 530k Blonde d'Aquitaine £960 (181), 510k Hereford £695 (136); Portglenone farmer, 660k Belgian Blue £1,150 (174); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 610k Limousin £1,025 (168); L Tanner, Castlerock, 480k Blonde d'Aquitaine £805 (168), 500k, £680 (136); Macosquin farmer, 640k Simmental £1,065 (166); Macosquin farmer, 640k Charolais £1,055 (165); R Gault, Dunloy, 570k Belgian Blue £935 (164), 620k Limousin £910 (147); N McKay, Portglenone, 590k Parthenais £950 (161); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Aberdeen Angus £975 (160), 650k, £900 (139); C Crawford, Clough, 590k Swiss Brown £945 (160), 390k Fleckvieh £540 (139); H Savage, Magherafelt, 540k Limousin £855 (158); R Sloan, Kilrea, 450k Limousin £700 (156), 510k, £700 (137); Ahoghill farmer, 360k Charolais £540 (150), 520k Aberdeen Angus £695 (134); W B McKinney, Finvoy, 510k Limousin £760 (149), 550k, £770 (140); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 520k Friesian £755 (145); J A Nevin, Ringsend, 640k Friesian £905 (141); M McNeill, Cushendun, 640k Limousin £900 (141); W Harkin, Limavady, 500k Longhorn £700 (140); Maghera farmer, 500k Friesian £695 (139); J Tanner, Castlerock, 420k Limousin £580 (138); S Taylor, Macosquin, 710k Holstein £940 (132), 800k, £1,050 (131); W Simpson, Cullybackey, 680k Friesian £890 (131); R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 600k Friesian £755 (126).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

A Shiels, Kilrea, Simmental heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,650, Limousin heifer with Belgian Blue heifer calf £1,330, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,300, Parthenais cow with Limousin heifer calf £1,250, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf £1,230, Hereford springing heifer in calf Aberdeen Angus to £1,200, Blonde d'Aquitaine springing heifer in calf Aberdeen Angus £1,090, Simmental springing cow in calf Aberdeen Angus £1,090.

Heifers

R Shaw, Rasharkin, 270k Limousin £700 (259), 320k, £670 (209); H Savage, Magherfelt, 560k Charolais £1,350 (241); T Martin, Dunloy, 350k Charolais £835 (239), 360k, £825 (229), 360k, £820 (228), 370k, £810 (219); Antrim farmer, 310k Limousin £735 (237), 290k, £635 (219), 285k, £580 (204); Portglenone farmer, 380k Charolais £900 (237); Kilrea farmer, 330k Charolais £775 (235), 400k, £800 (200); M Oliver, Kilrea, 290k Simmental £675 (233), 280k, £620 (221); J McGilligan, Dungiven, 275k Limousin £630 (229), 300k, £620 (207); Garvagh farmer, 460k Charolais £1,055 (229), 480k, £1,025 (214), 530k Blonde d'Aqutiaine £1,110 (209), 550k Charolais £1,100 (200); Kells farmer, 280k Charolais £234, 290k, £665 (229), 330k Limousin £730 (221), 310k Simmental £680 (219), 320k Charolais £700 (219), 370k, £800 (216), 360k, £755 (210), 350k, £720 (206); S Jackson, Bellaghy, 390k Charolais £890 (228), 300k Limousin £680 (227), 380k, £830 (218), 290k, £620 (214); T Graham, Portglenone, 300k Parthenais £680 (227); R Andrews, Portglenone, 350k Fleckvieh £790 (226); Claudy farmer, 420k Charolais £950 (226), 590k, £1,200 (203); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 420k Charolais £950 (226), 470k Limousin £1,015 (216), 420k, £900 (214), 510k Charolais £1,070 (210), 410k Limousin £860 (210), 440k Charolais £905 (206), 440k Limousin £900 (205); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 380k Limousin £855 (225), 400k Charolais £885 (221), 410k, £875 (213), 360k Limousin £765 (213), 370k, £765 (207), 410k, £845 (206); W Stewart, Cullybackey, 330k Romagnola £740 (224), 350k Belgian Blue £755 (216); S Hanna, Cullybackey, 490k Limousin £1,085 (221); A Irwin, Garvagh, 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (219), 450k Charolais £915 (203), 540k, £1,080 (200); S Smyth, Bushmills, 330k Limousin £715 (217); R Rodgers, Portglenone, 400k Simmental £850 (213); J McGarry, Dunloy, 520k Limousin £1,100 (212), 540k Charolais £1,090 (202); Upperlands farmer, 430k Charolais £910 (212), 440k Hereford £930 (211); Ahoghill farmer, 260k Limousin £540 (208); Randalstown farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,040 (208); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 570k Charolais £1,175 (206), 580k, £1,175 (203); A Shiels, Kilrea, 510k Limousin £1,050 (206), 500k, £1,020 (204); S and A Black, Garvagh, 340k Aberdeen Angus £690 (203); A Linton, Garvagh, 460k Charolais £925 (201); J Lennox, Castledawson, 640k Charolais £1,280 (200), 710k, £1,420 (200); Randalstown farmer, 435k Limousin £870 (200), 430k, £860 (200).

Steers

J Doherty, Garvagh, 300k Charolais £825 (275), 300k, £750 (250); Cushendun farmer, 340k Charolais £900 (265), 380k, £950 (250), 350k, £865 (247), 410k, £895 (218), 390k Limousin £805 (206); A Shiels, Kilrea, 400k Charolais £1,000 (250), 370k Limousin £910 (246), 310k Charolais £755 (244), 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,055 (207), 450k Limousin £930 (207), 350k, Aberdeen Angus £715 (204); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 480k Charolais £1,195 (249), 530k, £1,205 (227), 490k, £1,085 (221); T Taylor, Garvagh, 350k Aberdeen Angus £840 (240), 350k, £820 (234), 390k, £900 (231); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 350k Charolais £825 (236), 390k Limousin £875 (224); Claudy farmer, 390k Simmental £880 (226), 400k, £900 (225), 420k, £900 (214); M Oliver, Kilrea, 260k Simmental £580 (223), 400k, £875 (219); J Overend, Bellaghy, 450k Limousin £995 (221), 620k, £1,360 (219), 450k, £980 (218), 550k, £1,180 (215), 470k, £995 (212), 460k, £975 (212), 470k, £990 (211), 460k, £965 (210); S McCann, Portglenone, 450k Belgian Blue £985 (219), 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,065 (205), 510k, £1,040 (204), 500k, £1,000 (200); J Mullan, Dungiven, 520k Limousin £1,120 (215); Cullybackey farmer, 300k Charolais £640 (213), 370k Limousin £780 (211); Randalstown farmer, 470k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (213), 550k, £1,110 (202); S and S Houston, Maghera, 415k Limousin £875 (211), 360k Charolais £755 (210); J Campbell, Upperlands, 630k Limousin £1,315 (209), 670k, £1,370 (205), 720k Charolais £1,470 (204), 610k Limousin £1,235 (203); R Rodgers, Portglenone, 430k Simmental £900 (209); S Bruce, Bellaghy, 420k Limousin £870 (207); G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, 450k Aberdeen Angus £925 (206), 450k, £900 (200); Workman Farms, Aghadowey, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (210); S Hanna, Cullybackey, 460k Limousin £945 (205); J McGilligan, Dungiven, 370k Limousin £755 (204), 260k, £520 (200); S Bolton, Kilrea, 380k Limousin £770 (203); J Lennox, Castledawson, 620k Limousin £1,255 (202); H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, 440k Simmental £890 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more require for strong demand.

Auctioneeers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.