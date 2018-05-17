Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types on offer

A good entry of 240 calves on Thursday 10th May met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: A McErlean, Portglenone, Charolais £490; D J McAtamney, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £385, £335; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £385, Belgian Blue £255; J E and S Bloomfield, Simmental £380, Aberdeen Angus £375; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £350, Holstein £245; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Limousin £338, Shorthorn £330, Belgian Blue £330; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £282; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £258; Maghera farmer, Limousin £255; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £250; H Boyle, Dunloy, Holstein £242; N G and C Smyth, Ballymena, Fleckvieh £242; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £240; J J and B J Rankin, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £230; C D and S McAuley, Toomebridge, Limousin £225; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £222; S McGill, Aghadowey, Simmental £220; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Limousin £205; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Simmental £202 and J Gillespie, Glarryford, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves: J Forsythe, Moneymore, Charolais £385, £355; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £310; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £285, £200; Maghera farmer, Hereford £265, Belgian Blue £260, Aberdeen Angus £200; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Aberdeen Angus £255; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £245, Belgian Blue £210; D J McAtamney, Aberdeen Angus £220; A McLeister, Portglenone, Hereford £215; J Close, Rasharkin, Hereford £195 and B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £195.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £245. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 65 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 270 on Monday, May 14th met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £122 plus to 542 per kg.

Lambs: S J Wilson, Dungiven, 21.5k, £116.50 (542); N Wylie, Portglenone, 20.5k, £110 (537); J McKay, Ballymoney, 22k, £118 (536); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 21k, £110.40 (526); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22k, £115.50 (525); M Sherrard, Ballykelly, 21k, £110 (524); J Hegarty, Bendooragh, 23k, £120 (522) and Portglenone farmer, 22k, £114 (518).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £93. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 40 dairy stock on Tuesday, May 15th met a super trade to a top of £2,050 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £2,050, £1,720; C J Lynch, Bushmills, calved heifers to £1,300, second calver £1,300; W Crawford, Garvagh, Hereford bull £1,600.

A smaller entry of 190 stock on Wednesday, May 16th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,210, heifers to £1,255 and fat cows £1,335.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required).

M Smyth, Macosquin, 630k Charolais £1,335 (212), 590k, £895 (152), 750k, £1,115 (149); W McNeill, Coleraine, 560k Shorthorn £1,132 (202), 620k Aberdeen Angus £1,045 (169); Claudy farmer, 570k Charolais £1,125 (197); T Campbell, Killykergan, 640k Limousin £1,170 (183), 740k Friesian £1,020 (138); M McCamphill, Dunloy, 410k Aberdeen Angus £735 (179), 520k Simmental £765 (147), 480k Simmental £690 (144); T Martin, Dunloy, 430k Limousin £770 (179), 570k, £845 (148); D McCormick, Ballycastle, 650k Limousin £1,085 (167); S Hunter, Macosquin, 700k Charolais £1,145 (164), 600k Limousin £890 (148), 550k Charolais £780 (142), 710k Limousin £1,000 (141), 670k Hereford £920 (137); A McErlean, Portglenone, 580k Limousin £925 (160); W B McKinney, Finvoy, 610k Limousin £965 (158); W Moore, Macosquin, 780k Limousin £1,210 (155), 670k Aberdeen Angus £930 (139); G Boyce, Garvagh, 700k Belgian Blue £1070 (153); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 680k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1035 (152), 650k, £985 (152); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 510k Friesian £775 (152); Randalstown farmer, 630k Limousin £885 (141); M McElwee, Moneymore, 590k Montbeliarde £795 (135).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

A Smyth, Portglenone, Limousin cow with Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer calf at foot to £1,600, Limousin cow with Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf at foot £1,340, Hereford cow with Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer calf at foot £1,320.

Heifers: Drumahoe farmer, 460k Limousin £1,140 (248), 360k, £785 (218), 510k, £1,040 (204), 560k Charolais £1,125 (201); Kilrea farmer, 470k Charolais £1,050 (223); J Kelso, Upperlands, 490k Limousin £1,090 (222); E McErlean, Portglenone, 570k Charolais £1,255 (220), 550k, £1,165 (212), 490k, £1,030 (210), 570k, £1,185 (208), 580k, £1,180 (203); M Glenn, Coleraine, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,185 (219); D Clarke, Moneymore, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,175 (214), 490k, £990 (202), 460k, £925 (201); M Mullan, Aghadowey, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,050 (214); P Diamond, Maghera, 500k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1065 (213), 500k, £1,060 (212); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 520k Limousin £1,090 (210), 430k, £895 (208), 400k, £815 (204), 440k, £895 (203), 430k, £870 (202), 470k, £950 (202), 450k, £900 (200), 420k, £840 (200); R McIntyre, Glarryford, 560k Charolais £1,170 (209); V Boyle, Dunloy, 310k Limousin £642 (207); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 280k Aberdeen Angus £575 (205); Randalstown farmer, 460k Limousin £945 (205); E Houston, Ballymena, 330k Charolais £665 (202); Coleraine farmer, 380k Limousin £760 (200).

Steers: Drumahoe Farmer, 310k Charolais £825 (266); P Martin, Dunloy, 460k Charolais £1,160 (252), 360k, £880 (244), 350k, £835 (239), 380k, £900 (237), 410k Limousin £950 (232), 360k Charolais £825 (229), 420k, £940 (224), 430k Aberdeen Angus £960 (223), 390k Charolais £845 (217), 440k Aberdeen Angus £885 (201); S Higgins, Garvagh, 380k Aberdeen Angus £900 (237), 420k Limousin £890 (212); A Linton, Garvagh, 500k Limousin £1,165 (233), 470k £1,055 (225); V Boyle, Dunloy, 330k Limousin £760 (230), 380k, £780 (205); E Houston, Ballymena, 340k Aberdeen Angus £750 (221); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 290k Limousin £640 (221), 320k Aberdeen Angus £675 (211), 380k Limousin £790 (208), 370k, £760 (205); T O’Neill, Claudy, 500k Charolais £1,085 (217), 510k, £1,070 (210), 440k Limousin £910 (207), 510k Belgian Blue £1,020 (200); M Glenn, Coleraine, 500k Belgian Blue £1,080 (216); A Scullion, Portglenone, 540k Limousin £1,160 (215), 510k Charolais £1,035 (203), 590k, £1,190 (202); B Millar, Randalstown, 350k Speckle Park £720 (206), 260k, £535 (206), 350k Hereford £705 (201); S and V Mairs, Macosquin, 440k Charolais £880 (200), 390k, £780 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.