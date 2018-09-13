Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types on offer

A super entry of 210 calves on Thursday, September 6th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: T McAleese, Aghadowey, Limousin £445, £420, £392, £342; Upperlands farmer, Limousin £440; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £422, Limousin £355; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £395; Strabane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £357, £345, Shorthorn dairy £290, Charolais £245; A Meighen, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £340; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £328; R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £310; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Simmental £305, £300, Hereford £230, £225; S Taylor, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £300; R Bell, Portglenone, Limousin £295, Aberdeen Angus £290; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £290, £245; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £250, Montbeliarde £210; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £245; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Limousin £220; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £215; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £205 and J McClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves: T McAleese, Aghadowey, Limousin £290; Ballymena farmer, Speckle Park £275, Aberdeen Angus £255, £250; R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £268, £240, Belgian Blue £210, Shorthorn beef £200; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £250; Ballymena farmer, Stabiliser £240, Limousin £225; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £235; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Simmental £235, Hereford £225; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £225; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £218 and A Meighen, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £175.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 520 on Monday, September 10th met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £85.00 to 387 per kg.

Lambs: D Whyte, Portglenone, 19k, £73.50 (387), 22k £76 (346); Limavady farmer, 18k, £67.20 (373); K Blair, Limavady, 20.5k, £74.20 (362), 20.5k, £72.50 (354), 22.5k, £77.80 (346); J Christie, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £77.80 (362); P O’Kane, Draperstown, 22k, £78.50 (357); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 22k, £78 (355); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22.5k, £79.50 (353); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 23k, £81 (352), 21k, £72.50 (345); M Cunning, Glarryford, 22k, £76.50 (348); R Henderson, Tobermore, 24k, £83.50 (348); J Kane, Armoy, 23k, £80 (348); A Blair, Macosquin, 23k, £79.50 (346); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22k, £76 (346); P Cunning, Castlerock, 22.5k, £77.60 (345); R Kennedy, Macosquin, 23.5k, £81 (345); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £79 (344); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 21k, £72 (343); J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, 24k, £82 (342); W R Blair, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £77 (342); E Calvin, Coleraine, 22.5k, £77 (342); D Garvin, Garvagh, 22k, £75 (341); S Henry, Macosquin, 22.5k, £76.50 (340); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 23.5k, £79.80 (340); J and D McGoldrick, Kilrea, 23.5k, £80 (340); K Smyth, Limavady, 22k, £74.80 (340).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £81.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 360 stock on Wednesday, September 12th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,490, heifers sold to £1,290 and fat cows sold to £1,335.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required)

S and E Brolly, Garvagh, 710k Charolais £1,335 (188), 890k Charolais £1,250 (140); I Cameron, Articlave, 740k Aberdeen Angus £1,290 (174), 600k Limousin £1,000 (167), 700k £935 (134); D Semple, Dungiven, 690k Simmental £1,040 (151); G Hanna, Rasharkin, 590k Aberdeen Angus £860 (146); M Smyth, Castlerock, 490k Limousin £690 (141); M Oliver, Kilrea, 740k Simmental £1000 (135); W Andrew, Ballyclare, 710k Aberdeen Angus £940 (132).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: J McMichael, Armoy, 370k Limousin £905 (245), 340k, £785 (231); D Campbell, Portglenone, 320k Limousin £750 (234), 420k, £950 (226); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 530k Hereford £1,210 (228); A Andrews, Castlerock, 490k Charolais £1,100 (225), 410k, £885 (216), 400k, £850 (213), 480k, £990 (206), 520k Limousin £1,070 (206), 520k Charolais £1,070 (206), 370k, £760 (205), 410k, £840 (205), 500k Hereford £1,000 (200); W Moore, Macosquin, 390k Limousin £855 (219), 410k, £850 (207), 380k, £765 (201); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 580k Charolais £1,270 (219), 580k £1,250 (216), 580k £1,170 (202); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 520k Charolais £1,140 (219), 490k £1,020 (208); C Bolton, Swatragh, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,235 (217), 610k £1,290 (212); R Cole, Macosquin, 340k Charolais £730 (215), 360k, £750 (208), 340k Aberdeen Angus £700 (206); S McAleese, Portglenone, 340k Limousin £730 (215), 380k, £805 (212); N Higgins, Toomebridge, 550k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,175 (214); S and S Houston, Maghera, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,015 (212); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 450k Limousin £950 (211); Kilrea farmer, 550k Limousin £1,155 (210), 460k, £940 (204), 460k Charolais £940 (204); J Hamilton and Son, Kells, 350k Charolais £735 (210); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 530k Charolais £1,110 (209); Draperstown farmer, 460k Charolais £960 (209), 430k, £865 (201); I Wright, Garvagh, 490k Limousin £1,015 (207), 520k, £1,050 (202), 520k Charolais £1,050 (202); M Millar, Rasharkin, 390k Limousin £805 (206); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 460k Belgian Blue £925 (201); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 440k Charolais £880 (200); P McWilliams, Kilrea, 400k Limousin £800 (200).

Steers: D Campbell, Portglenone, 440k Limousin £1,090 (248), 500k, £1,100 (220); J Houston, Randalstown, 350k Limousin £940 (240), 440k, £950 (216); E Black, Londonderry, 500k Charolais £1,150 (230), 480k, £990 (206); J Kerr, Toome, 440k Limousin £1,010 (230), 400k, £900 (225), 370k, £810 (219), 450k £980 (218), 490k, £1,035 (211), 520k, £1,080 (208); D and L Mullan, Garvagh, 430k Belgian Blue £960 (223), 390k Limousin £870 (223), 420k Belgian Blue £930 (221); A Henry, Finvoy, 460k Limousin £1,015 (221), 440k, £920 (209); Bolton Brothers, Maghera, 410k Aberdeen Angus £900 (220); D Torrens, Garvagh, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,210 (216), 490k, £1,060 (216), 570k, £1,200 (211), 610k, £1,220 (200); T Calderwood, Glarryford, 670k, Charolais £1,440 (215); N Connor, Dungiven, 580k Limousin £1,245 (215), 520k, £1,045 (201); Draperstown farmer, 330k Belgian Blue £705 (214), 470k Blonde d’Aquitaine £945 (201); A Minford, Crumlin, 610k Charolais £1,290 (212); G Hayes, Ballymena, 270k Charolais £570 (211), 300k Blonde d’Aquitaine £620 (207), 290k Limousin £590 (203); M Smyth, Castlerock, 410k Simmental £860 (210), 430k, £900 (209), 440k Belgian Blue £900 (205); J Armstrong, Upperlands, 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,095 (207); A Henry, Finvoy, 490k Limousin £1,000 (204); Randalstown farmer, 490k Charolais £1,000 (204); N Higgins, Toomebridge, 590k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,195 (203); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 370k Aberdeen Angus £750 (203), 380k, £770 (203); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 450k Aberdeen Angus £905 (201); A Irwin, Garvagh, 400k Aberdeen Angus £800 (200) and I McFarlane, Dungiven, 310k Simmental £620 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.