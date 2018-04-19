Kilrea Mart: Sharp trade for all types of stock on offer

A good entry of 400 on Monday 16th April met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £128 plus to 577 per kg.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 19.5k, £112.50 (577); N Mark, Rasharkin, 22k, £126 (573); A Moore, Portglenone, 23k, £122.50 (533); R C Reid, Glarryford, 22.5k, £117 (520); Portglenone farmer, 23k, £118 (513); J Tohill, Kilrea, 23k, £117.50 (511); J Stewart, Garvagh, 22k, £111 (505); M McVicker, Ballycastle, 22k, £108 (491); W Bradley, Garvagh, 25k, £122 (488); D Starrett, Kilrea, 22k, £107 (486); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 26.5k, £128 (483); M Burton, Limavady, 24.5k, £118 (482); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 26.5k, £127.80 (482).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £105.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 17th April met a super trade to a top of £1,960 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1,960, £1,860, £1,850, second calvers to £1,840, £1,660; Workman Farms, Aghadowey, second calver £1,680; R Givan, Dungannon, calved heifers to £1,530, £1,320; M Millar, Coleraine, springing cow £1,340;

A super entry of 420 stock on Wednesday 18th April at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,380, heifers sold to £1,230 and fat cows sold to £1,340.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

N Booth, Bushmills, 490k Limousin £1,020 (208); W Moore, Macosquin, 600k Limousin £1,170 (195), 670k, £1,130 (169); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 490k Limousin £950 (194), 550k, £1,020 (186); J Junkin, Bellaghy, 490k Friesian £935 (191); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 550k Limousin £1,045 (190); I Wright, Garvagh, 580k Limousin £1,045 (180), 690k Charolais £1,125 (163); J McKeague, Dunloy, 620k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,085 (175), 560k Charolais £750 (134); H Kane, Ballycastle, 620k Belgian Blue £1,075 (173); P Gillan Armoy, 670k Charolais £1,145 (171); T Martin, Dunloy, 580k Limousin £955 (164); W McDonald, Portglenone, 820k Charolais £1,340 (163); N McErlean, Portglenone, 720k Limousin £1,170 (163); H Clarke, Upperlands, 590k Limousin £935 (159), 640k Charolais £965 (151); N Rosborough, Claudy, 730k Belgian Blue £1,140 (156); S and A Black, Garvagh, 640k Limousin £990 (155), 630k, £875 (139); B McAuley, Bushmills, 520k Aberdeen Angus £805 (155); C Kane, Ballycastle, 580k Saler £880 (152), 470k, £705 (150); J Higgins, Garvagh, 430k Limousin £635 (148); Castledawson farmer, 480k Stabiliser £685 (143).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

I Tanner, Castlerock, second calvers Limousin with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,810, Limousin with Charolais heifer calf at foot £1,660.

Heifers: W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 400k Limousin £1,115 (279), 440k, £1,060 (241), 450k, £1,080 (240), 350k, £785 (224), 490k Belgian Blue £1,090 (222), 370k Limousin £745 (201), 430k Belgian Blue £860 (200); G Boyce, Garvagh, 470k Limousin £1,185 (252), 450k, £1,020 (227), 500k, £1,110 (222), 510k, £1,035 (203), 490k, £990 (202); A Linton, Garvagh, 430k Charolais £1,080 (251), 500k, £1,000 (200); S Burke, Dungiven, 300k Limousin £745 (248), 330k, £795 (241), 380k, £875 (230), 330k, £750 (227), 330k, £720 (218), 350k, £725 (207), 420k, £865 (206); R McCartney, Dungiven, 280k Belgian Blue £685 (245) 270k Limousin £645 (239), 290k, £690 (238), 290k, £670 (231), 330k, £720 (218), 270k, £585 (217), 270k, £575 (213), 260k, £540 (208); M Cunning, Glarryford, 300k Simmental £720 (240), 320k, £755 (236), 200k, £460 (230); J and S Rafferty, Garvagh, 250k Limousin £600 (240), 350k, £780 (223); S Bolton, Culnady, 480k Limousin £1,140 (238); T Martin, Dunloy, 350k Charolais £830 (237), 380k, £900 (237), 380k, £760 (200); B Mullan, Garvagh, 350k Limousin £815 (233), 340k, £760 (224), 300k, £665 (222); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 330k Limousin £765 (232), 380k Hereford £855 (225), 420k Limousin £925 (220), 300k, £625 (208); A Clarke, Randalstown, 330k Limousin £740 (224), 380k, £790 (208), 360k, £740 (206), 370k, £760 (205); M Smyth, Macosquin, 400k Charolais £890 (223), 330k, £690 (209), 460k, £920 (200); J McCracken, Limavady, 440k Limousin £965 (219); T Taylor, Garvagh, 305k Aberdeen Angus £665 (218); M Glass, Maghera, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,185 (216); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 480k Limousin £1,035 (216), 330k, £670 (203); W Andrew, Ballyclare, 460k Limousin £985 (214), 510k, £1,060 (208), 500k Charolais £1,000 (200); H Bradley, Desertmartin, 470k Limousin £980 (209), 450k Charolais £920 (204), 550k Limousin £1,100 (200); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 335k Belgian Blue £695 (208); R Smyth, Limavady, 600k Belgian Blue £1,230 (205); R J Baxter, Portglenone, 500k Limousin £1,015 (203); S and J McCloy, Cullybackey, 440k Limousin £890 (202); D McKee, Randalstown, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,025 (201); S McCann, Portglenone, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (200).

Steers: D Norris, Coleraine, 325k Limousin £880 (271), 370k, £920 (249), 420k, £1,025 (244), 370k, £900 (243), 280k, £670 (239), 370k, £860 (232); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 410k Charolais £1,080 (263), 430k Limousin £995 (231), 390k Charolais £900 (231), 430k, £990 (230); Kilrea farmer, 290k Charolais £760 (262), 320k, £835 (261), 430k, £940 (219), 410k, £850 (207); J and S Rafferty, Garvagh, 300k Limousin £780 (260), 330k, £850 (258), 340k, £840 (247), 390k, £888 (228), 490k, £990 (202); Coleraine farmer, 320k Simmental £825 (258), 280k Hereford £625 (223), 270k Limousin £570 (211); M Cunning, Glarryford, 280k Simmental £680 (243); D McLaughlin, Portglenone, 390k Belgian Blue £915 (235); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 380k Limousin £890 (234), 440k, £915 (208), 490k, £1,000 (204); D McKee, Randalstown, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (227), 520k, £1,085 (209), 490k Belgian Blue £1,000 (204); J Higgins, Ringsend, 425k Limousin £962 (226), 440k Charolais £960 (218), 450k, £965 (214), 440k Limousin £925 (210); D McClure, Kilraughts, 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,190 (225), 530k, £1,130 (213), 515k, £1,065 (207), 610k, £1,250 (205), 580k, £1,180 (203); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 350k Belgian Blue £788 (225), 370k, £800 (216), 385k, £815 (212), 380k, £795 (209), 390k, £815 (209), 450k, £915 (203); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 450k Limousin £1,010 (224), 390k, £860 (221); M McShane, Londonderry, 410k Limousin £915 (223), 330k, £730 (221), 400k, £850 (213), 370k, £770 (208); W Hanna, Rasharkin, 450k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (222), 420k, £885 (211), 480k, £1,005 (209); Kilrea farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (218), 510k, £1,080 (212), 490k, £1,025 (209), 530k, £1,095 (207); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 430k Aberdeen Angus £935 (217), 340k, £720 (212), 420k, £870 (207), 380k, £785 (207); J Campbell, Upperlands, 650k Limousin £1,380 (212), 600k, £1,260 (210); J P McLaughlin, Portglenone, 440k Belgian Blue £915 (208); S McCann, Portglenone, 430k Limousin £885 (206), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,105 (205), 420k Limousin £855 (204), 430k Aberdeen Angus £865 (201); D McAllister, Portglenone, 720k Simmental £1,460 (203); R Peden, Ballymoney, 630k Limousin £1,280 (203); B McManus, Dungiven, 510k Charolais £1,025 (201).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.