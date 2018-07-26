Kilrea Mart: Steady trade for all types on offer

A good entry on Monday, July 23rd met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: H McErlean, Ballymena, 21k, £76 (362); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £79.50 (361); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23k, £82 (357); F McKinney, Ballymoney, 22k, £78.50 (357); D McAdoo, Moneymore, 22.5k, £79 (351); D Torrens, Garvagh, 22k, £77.20 (351); William McQuitty, Ballymena 22k, £77 (350) and J Rees, Rasharkin, 23k, £80.50 (350).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £85.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of stock on Tuesday, July 24th at Kilrea continued to meet with a steady trade with more quality lots required to satisfy demand, top price of the day was £1,340 for calved heifer.

A super entry of 250 stock on Wednesday, July 25th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Heifers sold to £1,200 and fat cows sold to £1,260.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

N Wylie, Portglenone, 480k Limousin £960 (200); Claudy farmer, 480k Limousin £870 (181), 520k, £915 (176), 550k, £900 (164), 540k, £870 (161); Kilrea farmer, 720K Aberdeen Angus £1,260 (175); Limavady farmer, 700k Belgian Blue £1,200 (171); Bushmills farmer, 640k Limousin £980 (153); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 570k Fleckvieh £870 (153); Garvagh farmer, 590k Simmental £880 (149), 540k, £760 (141); G Campbell, Garvagh, 640k Simmental £940 (147); Magherafelt farmer, 640k Blonde d’Aquitaine £890 (139); T Martin, Dunloy, 700k Aberdeen Angus £975 (139); local farmer, 610k Limousin £845 (139), 640k, £855 (134), 710k, £925 (130), 660k, £860 (130); S Bruce, Bellaghy, 530k Friesian £685 (129) and J McCurdy, Bushmills, 630k Limousin £810 (129).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Several cows and calves on offer sold to top of £1,060 for cow with Limousin calf at foot.

Heifers: C and J Kelly, Limavady, 410k Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (251), 360k, £830 (231), 360k, £740 (206), 420k, £860 (205), 380k, £770 (203), 390k, £785 (201); Garvagh farmer, 310k Charolais £685 (221); Portglenone farmer, 510k Charolais £1,095 (215), 510k, £1,050 (206); G McGuckian, Dunloy, 570k Charolais £1,200 (211), 540k Charolais £1,130 (209), 560k, £1,100 (196); T Duddy, Claudy, 490k Aberdeen Angus £985 (201); Claudy farmer, 450k Limousin £890 (198); D Clarke, Moneymore, 450k Aberdeen Angus £890 (198) and Kilrea farmer, 600k Hereford £1,180 (197).

Steers: Claudy farmer, 360k Aberdeen Angus £795 (221); Portglenone farmer, 520k Charolais £1,095 (211), 520k, £1,065 (205); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 360k Aberdeen Angus £760 (211); T Duddy, Claudy, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,010 (210); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 460k Limousin £950 (207), 460k, £940 (204); L Kirkpatrick, Ballymena, 430k Simmental £870 (202), 430k, £865 (201) and Ballymoney farmer, 320k Limousin £650 (203).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.