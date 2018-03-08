Lambs sell to £112 at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of just under 250 on Monday 5th March met a sharp trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs selling to £112.

Lambs: T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 23k, £105 (457), 24.5k, £112 (457); D Johnston, Macosquin, 25k, £111.50 (446); S Smyth, Randalstown, 22.5k, £99 (440); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 23k, £100.50 (437); E Steele, Portglenone, 22.5k, £98 (436); J Hegarty, Blackhill, 25k, £107.50 (430); D Borland, Bushmills, 20.5k, £86 (420).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £95.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 6th March met a super trade to a top of £1,930 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,930; R Orr, Culcrum, second calver £1,780, calved cow £1,600; R Givan, Dungannon, calved heifer £1,790; W and H Watson, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,630; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifers to £1,610; S Carroll, Dungannon, calved heifers to £1.580, second calver £1,460; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1,550; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, calved heifer £1,400; W L and D Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,400; I Russell, Coleraine, springing heifer in calf Aberdeen Angus bull £1,350.

A super entry of 290 stock on Wednesday 7th March at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,250, heifers to £1,420 and fat cows £1150.

Fat cows: ( 60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 390k Limousin £820 (210); P Martin, Dunloy, 490k Belgian Blue £975 (199), 560k Limousin £780 (139); E McSorley, Draperstown, 630k Limousin £1,150 (183), 670k Belgian Blue £1,115 (166); Upperlands farmer, 590k Limousin £985 (167); J C Smyth, Castlerock, 550k Limousin £915 (166); C Crawford, Clough, 470k Swiss Brown £760 (162), 590k Friesian £805 (136); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 630k Blonde d'Aquitaine £995 (158); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 610k Simmental £965 (158), 630k Aberdeen Angus £890 (141), 580k Limousin £820 (141), 600k Aberdeen Angus £790 (132), 640k, £830 (130); B Hutton, Cookstown, 690k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,080 (157); D McClure, Kilraughts, 650k Friesian £1,010 (155); J Doherty, Maghera, 550k Limousin £840 (153), 490k, £710 (145); W K Shiels, Maghera, 530k Friesian £790 (149); W Keatley, Magherafelt, 610k Simmental £880 (144), 700k Limousin £980 (140), 640k Simmental £890 (139); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 610k Holstein £850 (139); J Carton, Eglinton, 670k Limousin £920 (137); M McElwee, Moneymore, 640k Friesian £870 (136); Ballymena farmer, 530k Shorthorn £705 (133); R C Reid, Glarryford, 580k Friesian £770 (133); D Taylor, Finvoy, 520k Holstein £690 (133).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

B Hutton, Cookstown, Blonde d'Aquitaine bull £1,420, springing Charolais cow in calf Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,300.

Heifers: T Martin, Dunloy, 360k Charolais £890 (247), 340k, £830 (244), 390k, £925 (237), 280k Limousin £655 (234), 350k Charolais £820 (234), 370k, £840 (227), 390k, £885 (227), 400k, £855 (214), 430k, £900 (209), 430k, £890 (207), 390k, £805 (206), 420k Limousin £850 (202); G Bolton, Upperlands, 300k Bal £735 (245); K T and W Black, Macosquin, 360k Charolais £840 (233), 380k Limousin £770 (203); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 285k Limousin £640 (225), 260k, £535 (206), 290k, £595 (205); Kilrea farmer, 350k Charolais £785 (224), 360k Limousin £800 (222), 360k Charolais £780 (217), 320k, £680 (213); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 310k Charolais £685 (221), 300k, £660 (220), 300k, £650 (217); Garvagh farmer, 590k Charolais £1,290 (219), 650k, £1,420 (219), 560k, £1,180 (211), 560k, £1,155 (206), 560k Limousin £1,150 (205), 630k Charolais £1,250 (198), 650k, £1,275 (196); J M McErlean, Kilrea, 550k Limousin £1,200 (218); M O’Neill, Maghera, 570k Limousin £1,230 (216); Cloughmills farmer, 340k Limousin £710 (209); Claudy farmer, 420k Limousin £875 (208), 430k, £885 (206), 320k, £650 (203); Portglenone farmer, 390k Limousin £810 (208); J McGarry, Dunloy, 470k Charolais £975 (207), 510k, £1,045 (205), 500k, £995 (199), 490k, £955 (195); G Boyce, Garvagh, 520k Limousin £1,070 (206), 570k, £1,170 (205), 550k, £1,085 (197); R McKay, Ballymoney, 510k Charolais £1,040 (204), 530k, £1,070 (202); W Stewart, Cullybackey, 400k Limousin £810 (203), 430k, £860 (200); J Clements, Ballyronan, 450k Charolais £905 (201), 480k Limousin £960 (200), 460k Charolais £920 (200), 490k, £975 (199), 510k, £1,015 (199), 550k, £1,090 (198), 480k Stabiliser £940 (196); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 470k Limousin £940 (200); 450k, £880 (196); I Townley, Limavady, 355k Aberdeen Angus £700 (197); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 340k Charolais £665 (196).

Steers: P Martin, Dunloy, 360k Charolaus £950 (264), 390k, £1,010 (259), 390k, £975 (250), 360k Limousin £875 (243), 360k, £860 (239), 440k, £1,040 (236), 390k, £860 (221), 390k, £780 (200), 480k, £945 (197); Kilrea farmer, 340k Charolais £870 (256), 390k, £980 (251), 460k Limousin £1,010 (220); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 330k Charolais £840 (255), 370k, £935 (253), 320k, £765 (239), 370k, £860 (232), 380k Belgian Blue £850 (224), 370k Charolais £790 (214); I Smyth, Limavady, 310k Limousin £750 (242), 330k, £770 (233), 340k, £785 (231), 340k Shorthorn beef £710 (209); Randalstown farmer, 400k Limousin £872 (218); A Henry, Finvoy, 480k Limousin £1,010 (210); K T and W Black, Macosquin, 420k Limousin £870 (207), 430k, £855 (199); J Clements, Ballyronan, 500k Belgian Blue £1020 (204), 470k Aberdeen Angus £930 (198), 560k Hereford £1090 (195); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 495k Aberdeen Angus £1,005 (203), 450k, £885 (197).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.