Lambs sell to £125 at Armoy Mart

The good weather reduced the entry of sheep last Wednesday night and the smaller numbers increased the prices, lambs sold to £125.

Fat ewes to £101 and breeding ewes to £185.

D Mathews, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £125. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £120. Boyd Ramsay, Ballymoney, 24½kgs, £120. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 29kgs, £120.50. J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs, £117. Niall Connolly, Loughguile, 22kgs, £110. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 20kgs, £104.

FAT HOGGETS

Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 24kgs, £100. R Ramsay, Ballymoney, 25½kgs, £118. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 28kgs, £99.00.

FAT EWES

Colm McHenry, Suffolks, £101. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, crossbreds £90.00. John McCartney, Cloughmills, crossbreds £83.00. N Connolly, Armoy, Texels, £94.00. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, Texels £90.50.

BREEDING EWES

W Carson, Cloughmills, 2 mule hoggets, 4 lambs, £185. H Stirling, Larne, 6 ewes, 6 lambs, £128. W Carson, Cloughmills, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £148.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.