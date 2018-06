Lambs sell to £127 and fat ewes to £110 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, June 9th there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £127.00 and fat ewes to £110.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £6.45ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £127.00, Newry farmer 25kg, £127.00, Castlewellan farmer 26kg, £127.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £126.00, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £125.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £125.00, Dundrum farmer 22kg, £125.00, Strangford farmer 30kg, £122.00, Ballycruttle farmer 22kg, £120.50, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £119.00, Erenagh farmer 21kg, £118.50, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £118.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £118.00, Minerstown farmer 22kg, £116.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £116.00, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £115.00, Blackstaff farmer 19kg, £114.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £114.00, Ballynoe farmer 22kg, £114.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £112.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £112.00, Ballygowan farmer 21kg, £111.00, Annalong farmer 21kg, £111.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £110.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £110.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £107.00, Annalong farmer 21kg, £105.00, Seaforde farmer 20kg, £102.50, Seaforde fasrmer 19kg, £98.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £96.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £96.00, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £96.00, Mayobridge farmer 18kg, £85.00 and Crossgar farmer 18kg, £80.00.

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £110, Downpatrick farmer £110.00, Crossgar farmer £105.00, Saintfield farmer £105.00, Clough farmer £101.00, Legamaddy farmer £100.00, Castlewellan farmer £100.00, Saintfield farmerb £100.00, Crossgar £95.00, Clough farmer £91.00, Killyleagh farmer £90.00, Crossgar farmer £90.00, Dromara farmer £86.00 and Crossgar farmer £85.00.

Hoggets made to £95.00.