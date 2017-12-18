Lambs sell to £95 for 24kg at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Almost 1,000 sheep came under the hammer at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 16th December 2017, which was met with some brilliant prices for both ewes and lambs.

A small show of fat ewes were highly sought after with many lots passing £80, with the top price of £83.50 being paid.

Fat rams topped at £93 for two Cheviots.

Breeding ewes with lambs at foot, met £190 for several sets of doubles and several ewes with singles lambs made £140.

Once again, lambs were also a great trade with a super entry of almost 800 head.

Many lots of heavy lambs made £90 and above, with the top price paid being £95 for four lambs at 24kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 4 lambs 24kg at £95.00 = 3.96p; Maghera producer; 6 lambs 26.5kg at £91.50 = 3.45p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £91.00 = 3.79p; Maghera producer; 5 lambs 25.6kg at £91.00 = 3.55p; Cookstown producer; 13 lambs 24.5kg at £91.00 = 3.71p; Coleraine producer; 10 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p; Upperlands producer; 6 lambs 27.5 at £90.00 = 3.27p; Portglenone producer; 3 lambs 24.3kg at £89.80 = 3.70p; Garvagh producer; 10 lambs 26kg at £89.80 = 3.45p and Coleraine producer; 25 lambs 25.6kg at £89.20 = 3.48p.

Middleweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 35 lambs 23.5kg at £87.20 = 3.71p; Magherafelt producer; 6 lambs 22.5kg at £86.00 = 3.82p; Ballymoney producer; 10 lambs 23kg at £86.00 = 3.74p; Garvagh producer; 29 lambs 22.7kg at £85.50 = 3.77p; Garvagh producer; 17 lambs 22.9kg at £86.00 = 3.76p; Cookstown producer; 17 lambs 21.3kg at £82.80 = 3.89p; Ballymena producer; 7 lambs 22.8kg at £83.80 = 3.68p and Limavady producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £79.00 = 3.59p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer; 6 lambs 20.8kg at £73.50 = 3.53p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 20.5kg at £72.00 = 3.51p; Kilrea producer; 6 lambs 17.8kg at £63.00 = 3.54p; Ballymoney producer; 6 lambs 17.4kg at £60.00 = 3.45p; Maghera producer; 8 lambs 15.8kg at £55.20 = 3.49p and Castledawson producer; 19 lambs 16.5kg at £54.00 = 3.27p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Upperlands producer; 5 ewes at £83.50; Dungiven producer; 5 ewes at £79.50; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £77.

Cattle: The next sale will be held on Monday, January 15th at 11am.

Sheep: No sale on December 23rd; the next sale will be held on Saturday, December 30th at 11am.

Swatragh Mart would like to take the chance to wish all buyers, sellers and the local farming community a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.