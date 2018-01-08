Lambs sell to £96.50 at Swatragh Mart

Almost 1,100 head were entered for the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 8th January 2018 at Swatragh Mart all of which met with some excellent prices for both lambs and ewes.

Almost 200 fat ewes were entered and highly sought after with many lots passing £90, with the top price of £95 being paid for two ewes.

Fat rams topped at £102.

A great entry of almost 850 lambs met another great trade with many lots reaching £90 and above and the top price of £96.50 being paid for one lamb at 34kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs:

Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 34kg at £96.50 = 2.84p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £94.50 = 3.63p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £94.00 = 3.13p; Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 36kg at £94.50 = 2.63p; Ballymena producer; 17 lambs 26.4kg at £93.50 = 3.54p; Magherafelt producer; 7 lambs 26kg at £93.20 = 3.58p; Draperstown producer; 10 lambs 27.8kg at £93.00 = 3.35p; Ballymena producer; 4 lambs 25kg at £92.50 = 3.70p; Draperstown producer; 18 lambs 26kg at £92.50 = 3.56p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 26.8kg at £92.00 = 3.43p; Garvagh producer; 4 lambs 28kg at £90.80 = 3.24p; Swatragh producer; 7 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 3.60p.

Middleweight lambs:

Kilrea producer; 28 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 3.75p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 23kg at £87.20 = 3.79p; Ballymena producer; 4 lambs 23.5kg at £86.80 = 3.69p; Upperlands producer; 10 lambs 22.4kg at £88.00 = 3.93p; Magherafelt producer; 26 lambs 22.3kg at £84.20 = 3.78p; Claudy producer; 15 lambs 22.4kg at £83.80 = 3.74p; Ballymoney producer; 14 lambs 21.4kg at £82.00 = 3.83p; Desertmartin producer; 6 lambs 21.8kg at £82.20 = 3.77p; Portglenone producer; 5 lambs 22.6kg at £81.80 = 3.62p.

Store lambs:

Ballymena producer; 3 lambs 20.6kg at £76.50 = 3.71p; Draperstown producer; 12 lambs 18.9kg at £67.50 = 3.57p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 17kg at £65.50 = 3.85p; Larne producer; 7 lambs 16kg at £50.00 = 3.13p; Dungannon producer; 10 lambs 14.4kg at £44.00 = 3.06p.

Sample fat ewe prices:

Castlerock producer; 2 ewes at £95.00; Garvagh 2 ewes at £93.00; Cookstown producer; 2 ewes at £90.00; Coleraine producer; 5 ewes at £89.

Cattle: Next cattle sale will be held on Monday, January 15th at 11am.

Sheep: Every Saturday at 11am.