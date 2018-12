Lambs sell to a top of £92 at Plumbridge Mart

An increased entry of lambs sold to a top of £92.00.

W and J Campbell 30k/£92.00, 26k/£87.00, B McKelvey 23.75k/£89.00, 23.75/£85.00, E Robinson 23k/£87.00, P Devlin 24k/£88.00, B Kerlin £83.00, £76.00, Roe Farms £70.00, £64.00, D Nugent £84.00, £87.00, L McAleer £81.50, E O’Neill £87.50, V O’Neill £83.50, S Eaton £83.00, B McLaughlin £83.50, £64.50, K McNamee £78.00, C Hood £84.00, C McLaughlin £83.00, W Orr £73.50, £69.50, M McCullagh £83.00, £82.50, D Devine £79.00, £76.00, R Mowbray £64.50 and J Donnell £76.

Fat ewes Roe Farms £63.00, V O’Neill £75.00, P Devlin £67.00, M McCullagh £69.00 and D Devine £75.00, £70.00.