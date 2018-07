Lambs sell to a top of £93.00 per head at Massereene Mart

An excellent turnout of almost 1,200 sheep at Massereene on Monday.

Cast ewes were in big demand and sold to a top of £126.00 for Texels.

Lambs sold to a top of £93.00 per head for a pen of texels weighing 24kg at 388 pence.

Prices of lambs per kg: Crumlin producer 30 lambs 19.5kg at £74.00 = 379p. Rathkenny producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £88.50 = 377p. Comber producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £77.00 = 376p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £88.00 = 374p. Ballinderry producer 25 lambs 23kg at £86.00 = 374p. Dromore producer 22 lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 373p. Belfast producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £84.00 = 373p. Nutts Corner producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £80.00 = 372p. Antrim producer 3 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Crumlin producer 104 lambs 22.5kg at £83.00 = 369p. Templepatrick producer 5 lambs 21kg at £77.50 = 369p. Lisburn producer 29 lambs 20kg at £73.50 = 368p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 22kg at £81.00 = 368p. Raloo producer 25 lambs 22kg at £81.00 = 368p. Antrim producer 50 lambs 23.5kg at £86.00 = 366p. Nutts Corner producer 5 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £86.00 = 366p. Antrim producer 32 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 364p. Templepatrick producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £78.00 = 363p. Carrickfergus producer 11 lambs 23kg at £83.50 = 363p. Crumlin producer 34 lambs 21.5kg at £78.00 = 363p. Broughshane producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £85.00 = 362p. Dundrod producer 2 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 361p. Randalstown producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £81.00 = 360p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 21kg at £75.50 = 360p. Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 20.5kg at £73.50 = 359p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 21kg at £75.00 = 357p.

Heavy lambs per head: Nutts Corner producer 7 lambs 24kg at £93.00 = 388p. Dundrod producer 10 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 375p. Newtownabbey producer 5 lambs 25kg at £90.00 = 360p. Cookstown producer 11 lambs 25kg at £89.50 = 358p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 25kg at £89.00 = 356p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 25kg at £89.00 = 356p. Newtownabbey producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £89.00 = 363p. Doagh producer 1 lamb 25kg at £89.00 = 356p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at £88.50 = 361p. Newtownabbey producer 11 lambs 28kg at £88.00. Crumlin producer 38 lambs 24.5kg at £87.00 = 355p. Ballyclare producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £87.00 = 355p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 25.5kg at £87.00.

Cast ewes:

Texel ewes: Donaghadee producer 2 ewes at £126.00. Lisburn producer 10 ewes at £118.00. Groomsport producer 6 ewes at £112.00. Nutts Corner producer 1 at £109.00. Bangor producer 3 ewes at £106.00. Groomsport producer 13 ewes at £96.00. Nutts Corner producer 1 ewe at £86.00. Doagh producer 27 ewes at £85.00. Carrick producer 5 at £82.00. Larne producer 7 at £82.00. Belfast producer 1 at £80.00. Randalstown producer 6 at £77.00. Nutts Corner producer 1 ewe at £75.00. Muckamore producer 5 ewes at £71.00. Crumlin producer 2 ewes at £70.00. Carrick producer 5 ewes at £70.00.

Suffolk ewes: Newtownabbey producer 10 ewes at £110.00. Groomsport producer 7 ewes at £106.00. Antrim producer 14 ewes at £97.00. Greyabbey producer 7 ewes at £96.50. Larne producer 1 ewe at £94.00. Gleno producer 4 ewes at £89.00. Antrim producer 2 ewes at £89.00. Cairncastle producer 2 ewes at £88.00. Cookstown producer 1 ewe at £88.00. Crumlin producer 10 ewes at £85.00. Newtonards producer 16 ewes at £85.00. Bangor producer 3 ewes at £80.50. Crumlin producer 11 ewes at £79.00. Greyabbey producer 4 ewes at £76.00. Newtownards producer 20 ewes at £70.00.

Cheviot ewes: Bangor producer 4 ewes at £94.00. Crumlin producer 2 ewes at £79.00.

Dorset ewes: Antrim producer 1 ewe at £100.00. Glarryford producer 2 ewes at £99.00. Glarryford producer 1 ewe at £88.00.

Mule ewes: Newtownabbey producer 2 ewes at £85.00. Larne producer 5 ewes at £84.00. Glenarm producer 7 ewes at £82.00. Antrim producer 7 ewes at £80.00. Gleno producer 3 ewes at £79.50. Gleno producer 3 ewes at £78.00. Larne producer 2 ewes at £77.00. Lisburn producer 8 ewes at £77.00. Antrim producer 3 ewes at £73.00, Ballyclare producer 3 ewes at £73.00. Carrick producer 4 ewes at £73.00, Cairncastle producer 3 ewes at £72.00. Ballyclare producer 1 ewe at £71.00. Newtownards producer 5 ewes at £71.00. Antrim producer 4 ewes at £70.00.

Blackfaced ewes: Gleno producer 10 ewes at £55.00. Glenarm producer 13 ewes at £51.00. Comber producer 11 ewes at £45.00.